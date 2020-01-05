How Long Are the Golden Globes 2020? When Do the Awards End?

You probably already know that the Golden Globes airs at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. But you might be wondering, what time does the Golden Globes end? It’s a three-hour long event, so the Golden Globes 2020 will end at about 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT.

However, awards shows often run beyond their end time. So if you’re planning on setting a DVR or another recording device to save the awards show for a later viewing, it’s a good idea to set it to record beyond the scheduled end time. Awards shows have a tendency to run later than their schedule, so that’s always a good practice if you don’t want to miss the conclusion of the Golden Globes.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Golden Globes Is a Three-Hour Event

How late is the Golden Globes on? The Golden Globes lasts three hours. It airs at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on NBC, so it will end at about 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020. But if you’re planning on setting a DVR or other device to record, be sure to set it to record a bit longer. Awards shows tend to go past their scheduled end time, and you don’t want to miss the conclusion of the Golden Globes.

An NBC press release said, “Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2020 awards season. 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).”

TV Channel: The awards ceremony will be presented live by NBC. NBC has exclusive rights to the Golden Globes 2020.

Live Stream: Want to catch the Golden Globes, but you don’t have cable? There are many options to watch Golden Globes 2020 online without cable. Click here to see all the details about your options to watch on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device including The NBC App, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and more.

The Red Carpet: You don’t want to miss this year’s Golden Globe Red Carpet. E! is hosting will air Live From the Red Carpet beginning at 6 p.m. ET. NBC’s Red Carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Host: Ricky Gervais is the host of the Golden Globes this year for a record-breaking fifth time. He hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012, and then returned again to host in 2014.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais, according to an NBC press release.

He is considered the most influential British comedian since Charlie Chaplin. Gervais is an award-winning stand-up comedian, with five international tours to date. His live stand up show “Fame” became the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history, according to the press release.

