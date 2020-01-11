WATCH: Jeffree Star Confirms He Split With BF Nathan Schwandt Weeks Ago

While there’s been heavy speculation as to whether or not Jeffree Star and his boyfriend of five years had called it quits, but on January 11, the makeup guru posted a nearly 18-minute video on his YouTuber channel confirming that they are done.

Star said, “There’s no easy way to say this but we did break up. I’ve used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal. We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devasted, I’m so sad. And the love of my life is no longer– I don’t wake up to him anymore. He’s no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I’m just in a state of shock right now. We both are.”

The news quickly became the No. 1 trend on Twitter as fans of the couple are absolutely devastated. In the video, Star breaks down in tears and says that he and Nathan actually split weeks ago and that he’s really struggling with the break-up.

Star captioned the video with a message to his 17.1 million subscribers. “I’ll be back to filming and creating with makeup soon. My heart is trying to heal and repair. I love you guys so much.”

We Broke Up.Thank you all for the love and support during this difficult time. 💔 I'll be back to filming and creating with makeup soon. My heart is trying to heal and repair. I love you guys so much. *SHOP: http://www.jeffreestarcosmetics.com + FOLLOW MY BRAND ON Instagram: http://instagram.com/jeffreestarcosmetics +FOLLOW ME ON IG: http://instagram.com/jeffreestar + SNAPCHAT: jeffreedahmer + TWITTER: @jeffreestar 2020-01-11T17:00:14.000Z

The break-up was shocking to Star’s fans as the couple had just moved into the influencer’s luxurious new $14.6 million home in Hidden Hills, California. Star posted about the major purchase over the holidays with a picture of Nathan and their dogs.

The couple, who first met over Instagram, previously said in a YouTube video that when they met in person, “it felt like we had known each other for years.” Star and Schwandt first made their relationship Instagram official in March 2015, and as the cosmetics entrepreneur’s star grew in the influencer world, he and Nathan’s relationship seemed to only grow stronger. Star referred to Nathan as “the one” back in March 2018.

Star captioned the picture, “The Star Family is getting settled into our new home and I can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with my entire family all under one roof 💯 Delicious & I took this photo but we all send our love and can’t wait to see what 2020 brings us! MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone we love you!!! FIRST video of the new year will be a house tour! #jeffreestarcosmetics #hiddenhills”

Star Reveals That It Wasn’t A Nasty Break-Up & Still Calls Nathan His ‘Soulmate’

Star didn’t post the video entitled, “We Broke Up,” to trash his no ex-boyfriend. In fact, the Youtuber makes it clear that he still has a lot of love for Nathan. There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the exes, and Star was incredibly thoughtful in his post-breakup message, to hopefully ensure the Internet didn’t attack Nathan afterward.

“This isn’t an internet fight. This isn’t drama, this isn’t tea, this is my real life and me and my soulmate are really going through it,” Jeffree continued. “Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”

READ NEXT: Justin Chambers’ Final Episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Already Aired