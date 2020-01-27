Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Will Have a Baby After Touring

Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premieres as a YouTube Originals documentary series on January 27, will feature insight into Justin Bieber’s relationship with his wife Hailey Baldwin, and exclusive footage from their 2019 wedding.

Although the couple has not been married for very long (they were legally wed in a courtroom wedding in 2018), fans and paparazzi are already keeping their eyes peeled for any signs that the two are expecting a child together. In December 2019, Hailey commented on speculation that she was pregnant, writing on Instagram “The internet is funny! No, I’m not pregnant. I just really love food.”

According to Insider, during an Instagram live stream hosted by Justin and Hailey Bieber, the pop star revealed some new information about his potentially growing family. To his wife, he said “I’m gonna freaking crush this tour. You and me, traveling the world. Then, after the tour, we have a baby.”

While Bieber’s assertion seemed to suggest that they were planning to get pregnant right after his tour concluded, Hailey, in response, said that would happen in “a couple of years.”

Bieber’s 2020 Tour Dates Runs Through September 2020

If Justin and Hailey are planning to start trying to get pregnant with their first child after his tour is concluded, it’s possible that Hailey could be pregnant as early as October 2020.

According to Bieber’s tour website, the first tour date is May 14 in Seattle, Washington. The tour travels through North America through the month of September, concluding at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 26.

It is worth noting that the currently listed dates indicate a North American tour, not a world tour. If Bieber is planning on “travling the world” with his wife on tour, there are likely dates and cities outside of North America that have yet to be announced, which means the tour won’t truly end in September 2020.

