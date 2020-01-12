Kristen Bell to Receive #SeeHer Award at Critics’ Choice

Actress and entrepreneur Kristen Bell will receive this years’ #SeeHer Award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. The award is presented to a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement.

The #SeeHer movement aims to highlight women trailblazers and role models, believing that media and technology can play a major role in how women and girls see themselves. It advocates for more realistic and accurate representations of women in media and advertising. They also work toward creating and supporting media projects featuring real, authentic women.

Bell joins actresses Viola Davis, Gal Gadot and Clair Foy as people to receive the #SeeHer award. The movement is led by the Association of National Advertisers.

Bell Works Toward the Same Goals

While Kristen Bell has had a successful acting career, she has also had success in entrepreneurship, allowing her to really give back to the community. She’s also refreshingly honest about what it’s like to be married and also be a working mom to two children. She and husband Dax Shepard are open about the fact they attend therapy together, and they have spoken about how life is not always perfect for them.

In 2018, Bell was named the first global advocate for the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, a United Nations and civil society partnership supporting women to prevent crises and build peace. In the role, Bell advocated on behalf of women across the globe.

“At this critical moment, it’s more necessary than ever to see women speak with ownership and confidence,” Bell said. “I’m thrilled to be working with WPHF to help empower local women fighting for peace.”

In 2019, Bell became a spokesperson for La-Z-Boy with two separate ads to kick off a new campaign. The sponsorship came about after Bell notoriously feuded with Shepard regarding where the two should keep their La-Z-Boy in their new house.

Also in 2019 Bell and Shepard founded Hello Bello, a plant-based baby care product company. The baby line is part of an exclusive partnership with Walmart, but the products can also be purchased online. The goal of the brand is to produce high-quality baby products that anyone can afford.

“A lot of people have to choose what’s good for their baby or what’s good for their budget, and we just generally didn’t think that’s fair,” Bell told the Today show.

Ted Danson Will Present the Award

Kristen Bell currently stars in the NBC comedy The Good Place alongside Ted Danson, who will be presenting her with the award. Danson stars as Michael on The Good Place and has starred alongside Bell for the past four years.

Bell is not nominated for any other Critics’ Choice awards this year. In 2018, Bell was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on The Good Place. She has been nominated for and won many Teen Choice Awards, Peoples’ Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards throughout her career.

The Critics’ Choice Awards will be hosted by film, television and stage star Taye Diggs. It will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 12 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET.

