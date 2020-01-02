Last Man Standing Season 8 Premiere Time & Schedule

Last Man Standing Season 8 premieres tonight, January 2, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Fox. The season premiere will feature two back-to-back episodes, titled “No Parental Guidance” and “Wrench in the Works.” The description for the premiere reads, “Mike helps Vanessa deal with empty nest syndrome; Kristin announces her pregnancy to the family.”

The network, which revived the show last year after ABC canceled it in 2017, tweeted out the season premiere news in October last year. The popular sitcom featuring Tim Allen will air on Thursday nights this season, instead of the usual Friday night slot. According to series’ creator Kevin Abbott, he’s excited to move to what is “arguably the most-coveted slot for a sitcom, Thursday nights at 8,” according to TheWrap.

Here’s what you need to know about the Season 8 premiere of Last Man Standing, including details on the cast and schedule of the new season:

Last Man Standing Season 8 Will Air Through May, 2020

First Look: What's Coming In Season 8 | LAST MAN STANDINGTim Allen and Nancy Travis give a sneak peek into the new season of LAST MAN STANDING. Subscribe now for more Last Man Standing clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Watch more videos from Last Man Standing: https://fox.tv/LastManStandingSeason7Playlist Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/lmsyt See more of Last Man Standing on our official site: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding Like Last Man Standing on Facebook: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding_FB Follow Last Man Standing on Twitter: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding_TW Follow Last Man Standing on Instagram: https://fox.tv/LastManStanding_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange student, JEN. First Look: What's Coming In Season 8 | LAST MAN STANDING http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxBroadcasting #LastManStanding 2019-12-12T01:44:30.000Z

Last Man Standing follows the Baxter family, who own an outdoor sporting-goods store in Colorado; the series description reads, “A married father of three tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.”

The Season 8 cast includes Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Kaitlyn Dever, Amanda Fuller, Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders and Molly McCook. Noticeably missing this season are Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve, Christoph Sanders’s Kyle, and Hector Elizondo’s Ed. According to Country Living, Dever is maintaining her recurring role as she works on other projects, but it’s unclear at this time if Sanders or Elizondo will be returning.

There are 22 episodes slated for Season 8, starting in January, 2020 and ending in May this year. There are no episode descriptions or details on IMDb for the rest of the season besides the descriptions listed above for the first two episodes. However, once more information is known about the new season, Heavy will update this article.

The Baxters Deal With ‘Empty Nest Syndrome’ This Season

VideoVideo related to last man standing season 8 premiere time & schedule 2020-01-02T16:43:47-05:00

As for the plot of Season 8, Last Man Standing showrunner Kevin Abbott told TheWrap that the new season involves the Baxters trying to deal with “empty nest syndrome” as they try to figure out what to do now that the girls have all moved out of the house. There will also be plenty of surprises this season, including a pregnancy announcement and a new side project.

“What you’ll find is that now that Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) have moved out, there are no more biological Baxter children living at the house,” Abbott told TheWrap. “And that new dynamic, now that they are empty nesters and that the kids have moved out, informs the motivations of all our characters. Vanessa has more free time, Mike has more free time. And they’ve got a little bit of void to fill. And what do you do? And how does it change your interactions with your kids when there’s no longer a critical mass of Baxters in one place. That’s where everybody would gather. Now, everybody is fractured a little.”

Tune in Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Last Man Standing on Fox. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 8 Online [LIVE STREAM]

