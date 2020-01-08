Lindsey Witte on My 600 Lb. Life Season 8 Episode 2

Lindsey Witte, a 39-year-old Iowa native who weighs over 600 pounds, is the subject of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb Life. The description of Season 8 Episode 2, titled “Lindsey’s Story,” reads, “Lindsey Witte had it all: a white picket fence, a loving husband, and a great job. But now her food addiction is threatening to ruin everything. As she embarks on a weight loss journey to save her life, it is questioned whether her husband is a support or an addict himself.”

Tonight’s episode will follow Lindsey as she embarks on her daunting weight loss journey with celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, most commonly known as Dr. Now, to try to shed some weight and get her health and life back on track. Lindsey’s episode airs tonight, January 8, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. Here’s what we know about Lindsey ahead of tonight’s debut:

Lindsey is Struggling With Her New, Low-Calorie Diet

When Lindsey realized how close she was to dying in her sleep due to complications with her weight, the reality star decided to head to Houston to seek out the help of Dr. Now. “With how bad my body is now, I feel like it’s a miracle I still wake up in the morning. My weight’s gotten to the point where I feel like I’m falling apart and I’m in constant pain.”

The clip above gives viewers a look at Lindsey’s home life with her husband Paul, who is fed up with Lindsey’s weight issues. In a voice-over, he shares his frustration with her health and diet, saying, “Lindsey’s been struggling with a diet a little bit and when I try to help her she doesn’t like that, so we’re fighting a lot and I’m just trying to realize what needs to happen.”

Paul continues, adding “What do we eat, how and when, why and where. I have tried to say no Lindsey a few times but it doesn’t work out. That’s the hardest part. I might get cut off. I might get ridiculed. I might get yelled at but I want Lindsey to be healthy. I’m just gonna say it… I have to start saying no. I am ready to start saying no because if I don’t start saying no now, then I’m going to have to say yes to the funeral director.”

Unfortunately, Lindsey is struggling to deal with the strict, low-calorie diet Dr. Now has her on to help her shed enough weight to get gastric sleeve surgery. As the couple eats a salad for dinner, Lindsey notes that it’s “not a cheeseburger,” but it tastes alright.

Lindsey & Her Husband Often Fight Over Her Food Addiction

“This is so hard,” the reality star can be heard saying in another voice-over. “If I’m gonna stick to the calorie limit I’m trying to stay at then that’s the last bit of food I can have today. So the only thing I can think of is just to go to bed and try and sleep off the hunger pains.”

However, she admits that the “sleep it off” plan isn’t working, and her hunger pains continue to keep her up at night. “My cravings won’t go away and the hunger pains are making it hard for me to fall asleep. But I’m thinking, if I can just get a small fix of something that tastes good that might be what I need for me to fall asleep and avoid giving it in a really big way.”

In the promo for tonight’s episode, Lindsey and her husband get into an argument after she asks him if they have any snacks left. He asks if she really needs the snacks, and she tells him her back is hurting and that she’ll try harder tomorrow. A clearly-exasperated Paul comes and throws a bag of chips at his wife.

He says, “Hey how’s this? there you go eat your f–ing snacks ’cause this is what it is. You know, what this is right here? All these little things right here in his bag it’s considered death, Lindsey, and you’re killing yourself with his bulls–t and I’m not f–king sticking around for it.”

Lindsey Lost Several Hundred Pounds by the End of Her Episode & Now Has a Facebook Group Where She Updates Fans on Her Weight Loss Progress

Although it’s obvious that Lindsey has a hard time sticking to the diet plan set down by Dr. Now, she eventually finds her motivation and ends up losing almost 200 pounds before her surgery, according to Distractify. The publication reports that Lindsey left Paul behind in Iowa and traveled to Houston with a close friend to focus on her weight loss journey and treatment plan.

By Month 9, Lindsey had lost 131 pounds and was approved for surgery by Dr. Now, Distractify reports. “I can’t believe I lost that much weight and I feel excited about that,” she says during tonight’s episode. “I just really hope that this is enough to make him proud of me.” She adds, “I was really worried and scared this whole time that I couldn’t do it and that I’d fail but I feel really encouraged with the progress I made and I know I can do it now.”

By the end of her episode, Lindsey shed hundreds of pounds, and has since joined a gym to continue her progress. The reality star recently established a Facebook group called “Second Chance Success – The Real Lindsey Witte” for fans to “come with me along to this journey of good health.” She frequently updates the page with videos and progress reports for her fans, who motivate her stick to her goals.

