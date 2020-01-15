Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 3 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who meet at the alter, airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The five couples featured on Season 10 include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “I Married a Stranger,” reads, “The final two couples put their faith in the hands of the experts and get Married at First Sight! All five couples dance the night away at their wedding receptions, before spending their first night together as husband and wife. Will one groom heed the advice of his new wife’s bridesmaids and bring the fire tonight in the bedroom?”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight while we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 3 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Mindy’s Parents Don’t Support the Marriage & Refuse to Come to the Wedding

In the heartbreaking clip above, Mindy Shiben, one of the last two women featured on Season 10 who have yet to tie the knot, is getting ready for her wedding when her sister receives a text from her noticeably-absent father.

“Mindy, I just got a text from dad, it says ‘send me some pics when you can,'” Mindy’s sister says in the promo. Somebody else in the background says “It’s his way of showing he cares,” and Mindy’s sister agrees, adding “He does care, or he wouldn’t be asking for pictures.” However, it’s clear that Mindy is still hurt by the fact that neither of her parents are at the wedding.

“Today I’m missing most of my family,” Mindy tells the cameras during a confessional. “My dad’s not here, my mom’s not here, my little sister is not here, and my other sister passed away a little over a year ago.” Her sister raises a glass to toast those who are there in spirit, while Mindy adds, “Especially after losing my sister, it’s been really hard [with] the rest of my family refusing to be part of my wedding.”

The scene cuts over to a devastating flashback clip of Mindy crying while explaining that her dad “thinks this is such a dumb idea, and he won’t support me. I would give anything to have my family support me just a little bit right now. I’m so disappointed.”

Meka Breaks Down Crying Over a Dress Malfunction

Clips from last week’s promo of tonight’s episode also promises a small meltdown from Meka Jones shortly before the wedding, after she realizes her wedding dress is too big. While her bridesmaids all gush over how beautiful she looks, Meka is clearly on the verge of tears, and shows them how big the bodice is on her dress.

“It’s just not what I pictured,” she tells her bridesmaids while holding back tears. “My dress is too big and I’m freaking out.” She adds during a confessional that, “Today is important to me because it’s the day I’ve been praying for, it’s the day that I’ve waited on, the day that I finally get to meet the love of my life. I’m a perfectionist so I want everything perfect and everything the way that I envisioned it because I’m here for the person that I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

The description for Episode 3 also promises some steamy action (or at least some interesting conversations about sex) from one or more of the couples during their first night together as husband and wife, so fans have a lot to look forward to during tonight’s episode.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

