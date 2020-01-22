Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 4 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who met at the alter, airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The five couples featured on Season 10 include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “One Night Spouse,” reads, “All five couples have been Married at First Sight, and as the receptions come to a close, it’s time for them to spend their first night alone together as husband and wife. Then, after waking up next to someone they met less than 24 hours ago, each spouse will meet individually with their new stranger in-laws, before being whisked away on their honeymoon in Panama!”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight while we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 4 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Tonight’s Episode Promises Plenty of Drama Before the Honeymoon Even Begins

The promo above features short clips of each of the couples getting ready to sleep next to each other for their first time, and with the obvious sparks between a few of the couples (i.e. Katie and Derek), we are excited to see how things play out during their first night together.

However, it looks like there might be some trouble in paradise for a few of the couples before the honeymoon even begins. One clips shows Mindy telling the camera that she “doesn’t want to go back to that room,” while someone else can be heard saying “this isn’t going to work.”

The promo also features a clip of Meka and Michael‘s issues, which sees Meka basically accusing Michael of pressuring her into having sex during the honeymoon. “Michael says that if we don’t have sex during the honeymoon then he won’t want to stay in the marriage,” Meka tells the cameras.

“What the f–k did I marry? This was probably a really bad idea,” Mindy can be heard saying later on in the promo, while a clip shows Zach meticulously styling his hair, so there is plenty of drama in store for viewers during tonight’s episode.

We Don’t Believe Any of the Couples Will Have Sex on Their Wedding Night

Although it’s clear that Mindy is incredibly attracted to Zach, and Katie’s friends were urging Derek to “bring the heat” on their wedding night, we don’t believe any of the couples will actually give in and have sex during their first night together.

Despite some of the strong connections between several of the couples on Season 10 (shoutout to Jessica and Austin!), none of the individual reality stars gave us any reason to believe they would be comfortable enough with their new stranger spouses to be intimate on their first night together. Considering all of the couples still felt that unsurprising awkwardness of marrying a complete stranger, we don’t see any of them giving in to temptation just yet.

All of the men featured on Season 10 also appeared to be respectful of the fact that their new wives might not be ready so soon, and none of them seemed to expect sex, so we don’t believe anybody will be intimate during tonight’s episode. However, the honeymoon is a different story, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens during next week’s episode.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples Predictions: First Impressions

