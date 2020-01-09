Mike Resnick Dies: Hugo Award-Winning Writer Dead at 77

Mike Resnick, the Hugo-award winning science fiction writer and editor of “Jim Baen’s Universe,” has died at the age of 77 following a battle with cancer.

Resnick’s sad passing was confirmed in an update on a GoFundMe page that had been set up to help to cover the costs of his medical care. The update was given by Resnick’s daughter, Laura, who is also a writer of science fiction and of romance novels. Laura wrote in the update, “Laura Resnick here, Mike’s daughter. I’m very sad to have to tell you that my dad died very early today, January 10, 2020, a little after midnight.” Resnick is survived by his wife of close to 60 years, Carol.

Laura Resnick wrote on the GoFundMe page that her father’s health problems began in 2019 when he fell twice at home and was diagnosed with pneumonia and acute idiopathic pericarditis. Laura said that her father spent the first half of 2019 being treated in the hospital. Following those incidents, Resnick had been confined to a wheelchair. In December 2019, Laura revealed that her father had been diagnosed with cancer but was responding well to treatment.

In announcing Resnick’s death, Laura said that despite his positive response to initial treatment, his health took a sharp decline in December 2019. Laura wrote, “He mostly slept during his final days, but when awake he was in good spirits. He passed away quietly in his sleep, without pain or further suffering.” The page says that Resnick will be cremated following a small, private ceremony. Laura wrote that the GoFundMe page will remain open as their family continues to struggle with medical bills. At the time of writing, the page has raised over $36,000 of a $50,000 goal.

According to Resnick’s profile on Penguin Random House’s website, he had won awards in the U.S., France, Japan, Croatia, Poland, and China. During his career, Resnick wrote 76 novels and 280 short stories. The bio, citing Locus, says that Resnick is the most decorated short science-fiction story writer of all time.

Resnick was a graduate of Highland Park High School in Highland Park, Illinois. In 1961, Resnick graduated from the University of Chicago. On his Facebook page, Resnick writes that he his work has been translated 27 languages.

Resnick said in an April 2019 interview, “All books are not the same, even from the same author. I’ve written serious science fiction, humorous science fiction, science fiction as morality plays, fantasy adventure, half a dozen other variations and sub-sets. This trilogy may enlighten you a bit here and there, but its main purpose is to entertain.”

