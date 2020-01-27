Peter Weber Revealed His Top 3 Frontrunners to Entertainment Tonight

We’re only three full episodes into Peter Weber’s journey on The Bachelor, and he’s already opening up to Entertainment Tonight about his “top three frontrunners.”

Read on for details, but beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

Hannah Ann Didn’t Make the Cut

While speaking to ET on the set of Demi’s pillow-fighting date with the ladies, Weber revealed his top three frontrunners.

“I had an amazing night last night with Victoria P. Her heart just completely shined through. She was able to open up to me and definitely falling for her very hard,” ET reports him as saying. “I’m really feeling Madison, she’s my first one-on-one and she just, it was kinda cool to share, I was able to share a really personal date with her and something that really meant a lot to me. She just absolutely killed it. I’m really vibing with her as well.”

Then, he brought up Kelley, saying, “[I] kind of have a little bit of a backstory with her before all this started. Just kinda a fate thing… Kelley, just right off the bat, [we had a] really great connection. I’m feeling really good about her.”

“This is going to be very difficult for me going forward,” Weber admitted.

Who Are Peter’s Actual Final 3?

So, just who are Peter’s final three? Continue reading for major Season 24 spoilers.

According to Reality Steve, Peter’s final three, in reality, are Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller. (That’s right, Fuller makes it to the final three despite all the drama she’s involved in.)

The latter has an entire post dedicated to her on Reality Steve’s website.

As Steve tells it, he started receiving emails in September about Victoria Fuller. At the time, he was told she was a contestant with a terrible reputation for “being with married men”. So, Reality Steve decided to dig further into the drama.

He was told, through emails, that she was guilty of having been involved in a relationship with a married man three or four times, and Steve eventually contacted the wives of the husbands that Victoria was allegedly having relationships with.

Steve writes, “Before anyone says, ‘How do you know this is true? People are probably just jealous and trying to tear her down. You have no proof’ blah blah blah. I can tell you today that I personally was in touch with women whose now ex husbands were involved in relationships with Victoria while still married, and both confirmed it to me. Could I have gone off the gossip and told you this a month ago? Sure. But for something this serious, I couldn’t just start calling someone a homewrecker because emailers were telling me to. I needed to hear from those women whose husbands were directly involved with her. And they confirmed it.”

Reality Steve later found out that production contacted one of the women he spoke to, wanting to know who she was.

Reality Steve ends his article by describing the whole thing as a “mess.” He says, “I cannot reiterate how many times since filming began have I received emails and tips about Victoria that all say awful things about her.”

It’s unclear if Peter knows any of the drama surrounding Victoria, and if he does, he has yet to publicly say anything about her past.

For now, we’ll have to tune into The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to see how it all pans out.

READ NEXT: Alayah Benavidez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know