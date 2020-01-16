When is the Supernatural Season 15 Finale? Will There be a Season 16?

Supernatural Season 15 returns Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on the CW. With just 11 episodes left of the entire series, fans might be wondering when the Season 15 finale will air. The Supernatural series finale is set to air on Monday, May 18, 2020, and there will not be a Season 16.

There are four more episodes of Supernatural left before the show takes another short break following Episode 12, which airs on February 6 (according to the IMDb schedule). Here’s what you need to know about the Supernatural Season 15 schedule and finale, including the remaining episode air dates and why the show is ending:

The Series is Ending & There Will Not be a 16th Season

Supernatural is officially (and sadly) coming to an end following the Season 15 finale in May, so there will not be a 16th season to look forward to this fall. It’s unclear exactly why the showrunners decided to end the incredibly successful series (they’ve kept unusually quiet about their reasons behind canceling the show), but according to actor Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester), the decision was difficult and took years of debating before they finally decided to call it quits.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out,” Ackles said during VegasCon 2019.

The Supernatural star continued, “Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. I think everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon. So it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well, guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line, and hold our heads high, because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say like, ‘Hey, guys, get outta here! You’re done,’” star Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) added.

Supernatural is the longest show in The CW’s history, even predating the network’s existence, according to Pop Culture. The show debuted in 2005 on The WB, which merged with UPN in September 2006. Supernatural celebrated its 300th episode last year and will wrap the series up after airing an impressive 327 episodes in total.

The Show Will Move From Thursday Nights to Monday Nights in February

You can check out the tentative schedule for the remaining Season 15 episodes below, but note that the dates may change depending on network updates before the finale (the schedule has already changed once during Season 15). The show will also be moving to Monday nights after it’s mid-season return in February, so fans should keep that in mind moving forward. Check out the schedule below, according to IMDb:

Episode 15.9 airs Thursday, January 16, 2020

Episode 15.10 airs Thursday, January 23, 2020

Episode 15.11 airs Thursday, January 30, 2020

Episode 15.12 airs Thursday, February 6, 2020

Episode 15.13 airs Monday, March 23, 2020

Episode 15.14 airs Monday, March 30, 2020

Episode 15.15 airs Monday, April 13, 2020

Episode 15.16 airs Monday, April 20, 2020

Episode 15.17 airs Monday, April 27, 2020

Episode 15.18 airs Monday, May 4, 2020

Episode 15.19 airs Monday, May 11, 2020

Episode 15.20 (the series finale) airs Monday, May 18, 2020

It’s worth nothing that there are still two more breaks left before the finale: the show will take a break between February 6 and March 23, and then again between March 30 and April 13. However, as mentioned above, the schedule has already been altered once, so those dates may change again. Heavy will update this article if that happens.

