‘The Outsider’: Time, Channel & How Long Episodes 1 & 2 Are Tonight

Tonight is the premiere of The Outsider on HBO. The limited series is premiering with two back-to-back episodes. But what time does the premiere air tonight and how long does it last? Read on for more details.

‘The Outsider’ Premiere Time & When the Episodes End

The Outsider Episode 1 premieres tonight, Sunday, January 12, 2020, on HBO. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) if you’re watching on TV or online. Then Episode 2 will air immediately after Episode 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern. The episode is scheduled to end right at 11 p.m. Eastern, so it won’t be lasting longer than normal. Set aside a full two hours for tonight’s back-to-back episodes.

West Coast timing, however, is a little different. The Outsider will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO.

This means that if you live in the West Coast region and watch on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts who get the “eastern broadcast” feed versus the “western broadcast” feed. But if you watch it via online streaming on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts. The online schedule lists HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming as being simultaneous with the Eastern coast release, while HBO West’s TV channel release is later.

The episode will be available On Demand on January 13. This, and the online streaming schedules, are in line with how HBO typically airs its series.

‘The Outsider’ Channel

As for what channel the show is on, The Outsider airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Here’s the trailer for tonight.

HBO describes the series this way: “Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Outsider begins by following a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in.”

Stephen King has had nothing but high praise for this new series. He’s been tweeting all sorts of great things about the series that’s based on his book. He wrote that it’s “riveting television” on January 5.

THE OUTSIDER premieres on HBO next Sunday, the 12th. It’s riveting television. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2020

He shared the first trailer on his account too.

Terry Maitland couldn't have been in 2 places at once…could he? Here's the first trailer for HBO's THE OUTSIDER.https://t.co/asXKw0mGaf — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2019

And on December 22 he wrote: “HBO’s adaptation of THE OUTSIDER blew my mind. It’s the perfect winter’s tale. Next month. Be there.”

HBO's adaptation of THE OUTSIDER blew my mind. It's the perfect winter's tale. Next month. Be there. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 22, 2019

On December 5 he wrote: “THE OUTSIDER is one of the best adaptations of my work. Hope you’ll watch it.”

THE OUTSIDER is one of the best adaptations of my work. Hope you'll watch it. https://t.co/CcCtdNVn7A — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2019

This is all high praise from Stephen King and bodes really well for the new series.

This is a newer novel for King. It was just published on May 22, 2018.