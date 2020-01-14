Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heidi Klum is one of the biggest names in show biz, and because of that, she’d led a very public life.

Just last year, the model married musician Tom Kaulitz. In recent interviews, Klum has opened up about finding her partner in life, and how much of a fairytale her wedding was. But what do we know about Kaulitz? What does he do, and where did the couple meet?

1. He Is a Guitarist for Tokio Hotel

Tokio Hotel interview – Bill and Tom Kaulitz

Tokio Hotel was founded in 2001 by twin brothers Tom and Bill Kaulitz, drummer Gustav Schafer, and bassist Georg Listing.

The German pop-rock group is extremely successful– it has landed four No. 1 singles and released three No. 1 albums. In total, the band has sold more than 10 million CDs worldwide.

Their most recent album, Dream Machine, came out in 2017.

Bill and his twin brother Tom are extremely close. Kaulitz’ IMDB quotes him as saying, “We are very different yet alike. We don’t look like twins. But we are soul mates. When I look at Bill I know instantly what he thinks. I can feel it when he has a problem, even if he is not with me. I cannot imagine that I could ever trust a girl like I trust Bill.”

2. Klum & Kaulitz Are 16 Years Apart

While Klum is 46, Kaulitz is 30.

The couple became engaged in December 2018, according to TMZ. They then married secretly at a Beverly Hills courthouse in February 2019, the outlet reports.

In April 2018, an insider shared with US Weekly, “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

Heidi has previously said that the couple met on February 22, 2018, at a friend’s party. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres about their meeting, she shared, “It was to the point so bad when I couldn’t even look at him… You know when you’re attracted to someone so badly you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t even look at him.'”

3. Kaulitz Is Heidi’s Third Husband

Heidi has been married twice before– first to Ric Pipino then to Seal.

Heidi married stylist Pipino in 1997, and the couple divorced in 2003. She then started dating Flavio Briatore, and within nine months, had announced her first pregnancy. Not long after that relationship fizzled out, Klum started dating musician Seal.

The two got married in May 2005 on a beach in Mexico, and together, they have two sons and a daughter. He raised Klum’s eldest as his own, too.

Kaulitz and Klum spent this past Christmas together with Klum’s children and Tom’s brother Bill. As People notes, Klum rarely shares photos of her children, but she made an exception for this special occasion.

4. Kaulitz Was Previously Married to Model Ria Sommerfeld

Tokio Hotel's Bill & Tom Kaulitz Interview

According to Tom’s IMDB page, he was married to German model Ria Sommerfeld (whom he dated from 2011 to 2016) for a little over a year.

The Hollywood Scoop reports that the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

5. Klum Says She ‘Found Her Partner’

In an October interview with People, Klum said of her new husband, “He’s really game for anything. We’re very similar that way… He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?”

She added, “I’m just a much happier person… For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life… I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

In a previous interview with the outlet, Klum opened up about Kaulitz saying he was a loving, kind person. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life… He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

