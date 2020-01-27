WATCH: The Jonas Brothers’ Grammys 2020 Performance

The Jonas Brothers performed “What A Man Gotta Do” at the 2020 Grammys tonight.

They appeared in metallic and black suits. Their back up dancers wore tuxedos. They played live and began with a brief segue into their main act. Their unreleased song, “Five More Minutes” may have been part of a challenge they were given last Thursday to write a song in five minutes, and to make it “catchy,” the Deccan Chronicle reported.

The crowd at the Grammys gave them a standing ovation. People on Twitter approved of the comeback.

📲 The Jonas Brothers performing a new, unreleased song “5 more minutes” & their new single “What A Man Gotta Do” at the #Grammys! pic.twitter.com/1k1c9UT7U1 — jonas updates! (@Jonaslnfo) January 27, 2020

Managed to screen record what a man gotta do❤️ (missed a tiny bit from the start) @jonasbrothers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/R7zVi5OJkl — Lauren➕ (@LaurenSydney__) January 27, 2020

On January 22, 2020 the trio appeared on Ellen to tease their performance, saying that fans should expect them to play something new. Meanwhile, Billboard reported that The Jonas Brothers fans would be expecting their most recent release, “What A Man Gotta Do,” calling it a “high energy bop that will surely make for a fun performance.”

Billboard also reported The Jonas Brothers are nominated in the pop/duo group performance category for “Sucker.”

MTV stated the group made a successful comeback in 2019 after their 2013 appearance on Good Morning America where they announced the trio was breaking up. The group’s comeback single, “Sucker” was their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their album, Happiness Begins debuting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Billboard reported that the band has been on a top-grossing tour, and has averaged $1.6 million per show. This was more than the band has grossed in its history. The most they ever made on a tour was $1.1 million.

The Jonas Brothers Have a Line of Tequila In Addition to Other Ventures

The three brothers appeared on Seth Myers’ show to promote their line of Tequila in a segment called Seth and The Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking.

The Jonas Brothers took over the Elvis Duran Show to announce their upcoming tour dates and play “Know Your Bros.” They also previously appeared on the James Cordon Show to play “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” to promote their tour, new album and their comeback.

NPR reported that The Jonas Brothers’ comeback was due in large part to their hit song “Sucker.” The video for the hit single from their Happiness Begins album shows the boy band as less wholesome and more grown-up. It includes cameos by Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle and Joe Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner.

The Comeback Tour’s US Leg Ends in February

The Jonas Brothers made a comeback in 2019 upon the June release of Happiness Begins, and their subsequent announcement of their eponymous tour. The tour began August 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida, and ends February 22, 2020 in Paris.

The tour is their first time back together as a band since they broke up in 2013 on Good Morning America. After a series of appearances on late night TV, and a Keeping Up With the Kardashians TikTok video, they have solidified a grown up image for anyone expecting the boy band they knew from “Year 3000.”

Their performance at the Grammys came before they will depart for the European leg of their comeback tour.

