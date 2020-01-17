Woody’s Tupelo Steakhouse Revisited on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

Chef Robert Irvine and the Restaurant: Impossible crew took time to revisit Woody’s Tupelo Steakhouse in Tupelo, Mississipi. In the new special episode, titled “Ruffled Feathers,” Irvine revisits the mother-daughter owners of the steakhouse to see how things were holding up.

The restaurant was first featured on season 3, episode 5 of the show. The original episode synopsis outlines what was going wrong at the restaurant.

“It’s clear why owner Feather and her mom, Tricia, are drowning in debt. The dining room is a dusty, dark cave and the horrible tableside service is worse than the mediocre food. With only two days and $10,000 can Robert re-establish the restaurant into a Tupelo dining destination?”

Irvine and crew changed many things about the restaurant on their first visit. The decor was updated, along with the menu, the general layout of the kitchen, and the management structure. Some of these changes remain in place, while others do not.

Woody’s Only Kept Some Changes

Woody’s Tupelo Steakhouse is, of course, still open in 2020. The restaurant served Elvis in its glory days, but it wasn’t as bustling anymore before they were on the show in December 2011.

The crew revisited the restaurant in October 2019 to see what’s been done since he first visited. While they didn’t keep all of the changes Irvine initially suggested, owner Feather Burns told the Daily Journal.

“There were just things that worked for us that didn’t work for him,” she said. “For instance, our bread and blackberry butter. He said by giving that to our customers, we were giving away money. And he didn’t like our table-side Bananas Foster. He said it took too much time, but that’s a dessert we’ve been doing at Woody’s for more than 20 years.”

Both dishes were brought back after filming due to customer complaints. Irvine worked closely with kitchen staff during his revisit in order to tighten the structure. Burns will be live-tweeting the revisit episode when it airs at @woodystupelo.

The Reviews Are Excellent

The Yelp page for Woody’s Tupelo has 72 reviews with an average of four stars. The Facebook page has over 270 votes, ending up with a 4.6-star average. Likewise, Open Table shows an average of 4.4 stars with over 533 reviews. Reviewers on Trip Advisor seem to feel the same way, with a 4.5-star rating and 188 reviews.

Almost all of the recent reviews on Yelp are positive, with the odd negative or neutral review mixed in. User Charles P. reviewed the restaurant in May, writing that they had a good experience.

“Great service. Enjoyed the fine steak and fixing. Had a baked sweet potato and a very fresh garden salad. Good mixed drink. Save room for bananas foster. Nice way to close a meal.”

The negative and neutral reviews are mostly focused on reservations; two users say to not show up without a reservation. Reviewers on Trip Advisor often mention the banana foster being a can’t-miss dish, and many people mention the bison as another positive. Most of the reviews say they would definitely recommend the steakhouse as a place to go, even though they sometimes had to wait for food.

Tune in to Restaurant: Impossible revisited tonight, January 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

