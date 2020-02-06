Aimee Hall & Boyfriend Dillon Are Still Together After Break Up Over Cheating

Aimee Hall and her boyfriend Dillon are back together and going strong after the two broke up over a cheating scandal last year. According to Monsters and Critics, the two reconciled in December and are continuing to work through some minor issues in their relationship.

So who is Aimee’s beau Dillon, and when did he allegedly cheat on her? Here’s what we know about their relationship, the cheating allegations, and how they ended up back together:

Dillon is Felon & The Two Broke Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her, But Aimee Took Him Back

According to Distractify, Aimee and Dillon began dating sometime early last year, before MTV starting filming Season 3 of Floribama Shore. In May, 2019, Aimee posted a picture of the two together with the caption, “Ever since I met him it’s been OVER with for [sic] everyone else.”

When Season 3 first premiered, the two frequently spoke on the phone while Aimee was at the beach house. The reality star explained on the show that Dillon was a felon, and during a November episode of the show, she revealed that her boyfriend had had issues with drugs in the past. Aimee, who isn’t shy about her sex life, also shared that Dillon is apparently a “giver” in the bedroom, according to Distractify.

However, the two lovebirds apparently had some trouble in paradise late last year after Aimee announced that the two had broken up because Dillon cheated on her. The reality star told fans on social media that the two were no longer together and even promised that she would be uploading a video to share her side of the story, according to Monsters and Critics. When she failed to do so, fans accused Aimee of making the story up to get more subscribers on YouTube, so Aimee uploaded a different video to set the record straight following the breakup.

For everybody that’s saying I’m fake. Here’s your video! pic.twitter.com/VRNf0OB6Lw — Aimee E. Hall (@aimeehall1001) December 21, 2019

“Everybody’s writing me, telling me I’m fake as f–k because y’all think I made up the whole story about me and Dillon breaking up for YouTube subscribers,” Aimee says in the clip above. “Let me tell y’all something. I’ll delete that motherf–king YouTube right now, I could give a f–k less about some subscribers or followers, I don’t give a f–k about that.”

She goes on to explain that she forgave Dillon for what he did, and that if viewers wanted to judge her for it, she didn’t care. “If you are a person and you can say you have never forgave somebody who did you wrong, you are a motherf–king liar okay? We’re not perfect. I’m not perfect, he’s not perfect, we both did some f–ked up s–t that just wasn’t right. ”

She Frequently Gushes About Dillon on Instagram

The two appear to be happier than ever today, and Aimee frequently gushes about Dillon on social media. The reality star posted a picture of the two together on February 3 and captioned the photo “I just love you.”

Another photo, which can be viewed earlier in this article, features the two kissing as she alludes to the popular television series Sex and the City. The caption reads, “Real love. Ridiculous, Inconvenient, Consuming, Can’t live without each other love,” followed by two red heart emojis and the words “Sex and the City.”

Tune in Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST on MTV to catch new episodes of Floribama Shore. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: Are Mattie Breaux and Jeremiah Buoni on Floribama Shore Still Dating?

