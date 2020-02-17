‘American Idol’ Judges 2020: Lionel, Katy & Luke Return for the New Season

American Idol returns on Feb 16, 2020 for season 18. The three judges returning this year are Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Long-time host Ryan Seacrest will also return for the new season, which will be the third season airing on ABC.

The trio of judges come from different parts of the music industry, giving them a varied opinion on potential talent. Lionel Richie is a singer/songwriter who has been in the industry forever, Katy Perry is a pop star and Luke Bryan is one of the biggest names in contemporary country music.

In-house mentor Bobby Bones will also return to the show for this season. Filming and auditions kicked off in September 2019.

The ‘American Idol’ Judges Have all Been on the Show for Two Seasons

All three judges for 2020 have been on the show before; they all started on the show in the sixteenth season. There is also always potential for guest judges to show up along the way. Richie has been familiar with how American Idol works since at least season two, when he appeared a guest judge.

In a sneak peek, Perry has been seen saying someone who is auditioning could be a Top 10 contender and Bryan says someone could possibly be the next winner of the competition.

As for host Ryan Seacrest, he’s been on American Idol since the first season, taking over as the solo host in season two. In a statement, Seacrest said he was excited to be back for the upcoming season.

“American Idol has been my home for 17 seasons and I can’t wait to return to the stage,” he said. “It’s the greatest gift to be able to play a part in discovering new talent with a franchise that has been such a relevant part of American culture for so many years.”

The show filmed auditions in 21 cities, starting in Mobile, Alabama and ending up in Chicago.

In-house mentor Bobby Bones told WJCL what he thinks is special about American Idol. He said, “The great thing about American Idol is we actually go out to cities and find the next superstar. A lot of the shows you have to go to Hollywood to actually audition. I think the great thing about us, we come out to places.”

Live Episodes Will Begin Later This Spring

VideoVideo related to ‘american idol’ judges 2020: lionel, katy & luke return for the new season 2020-02-16T19:30:43-05:00

While American Idol does have a live portion of the show, that doesn’t come until later in the season. The judges and contestants have already taped most of the season; at least the top 20 for this season have already been chosen, and that has possibly been cut down to the top 14.

The auditions and the Hollywood shows were all taped before Christmas 2019; the Showcase round in which the top 40 compete was taped at the end of January and were cut down to the top 20 overall.

From there, the top 20 competed in solo performances and duets with celebrity guests. At the end of those performances, there will be 14 contestants remaining. Following the top 14, it’s possible they will cut down to 10 or fewer contestants before the live shows begin to air. This should all happen by mid-April.

Tune in to American Idol at 8 p.m. on Sundays on ABC to see how the new season will play out and who the next idol will be.

READ NEXT: When Does ‘American Idol’ Start & End in 2020?