American Idol’ Season 18 Spoilers for the 2020 Auditions

For SPOILERS read below.

Tonight, American Idol premiers at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The cast of the show is returning again with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as the judges, Ryan Seacrest as the host and Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor.

Once again, the show was filmed in Hawaii at the Disney Aulani Resort, where the Top 40 contestants auditioned for a spot in the Top 20. The Showcase Round took place on Friday Jan 31.

The singers auditioned on an outdoor stage in front of a studio audience, and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones were on hand to offer production support.

#idolspoilers American Idol Season 18 Top 20 (Finalized) https://t.co/QfMujDctO3 — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) February 2, 2020

On Twitter, @IdolSpoilers posted a Top 20 spoiler list. After the Top 40 perform, the judges and production eliminate to create their Top 20, then films each of the singers going to meet the judges. Once the contestant is seated in front of judges, they are told whether or not they are staying on the show or getting eliminated.

Last year, the judges chose 11 males and 9 females for the Top 20. Ultimately Laine Hardy (season 16), won. This year there are 23 females and 17 males on the list. Perhaps a female or another returning contestant will win this year.

Former contestants on the Top 20 list include: Makayla Phillips (America’s Got Talent 2018), DeWayne Crocker (BET Sunday Best), Grace Leer (American Juniors Top 20) and Nick Merico (American Idol season 17) reported MJS Big Blog.

Former singing show contestants CUT from the Top 40 include: Genevieve Linkowski American Idol S16 Hollywood; Rob Taylor The Voice S8 finalist; Elyjuh Rene (The Voice S7), Travis Finlay (American Idol S14)

A comment on Idol Pad revealed that Lauren Mascitti most likely won due to high amount of recent followers and following from the top 40 contestants.

Laine Hardy won over Alejandro Aranda in American Idol last year (season 17).

Laine Hardy sang “The Weight” during his audition. In Hollywood Week he sang “Proud Mary,” “She Talks To Angels” and “Grenade.” He advanced to the Top 20 when he performed “Come Together” in the Showcase Round.

Alejandro Aranda sang seven original songs that he wrote. During the auditions, he sang his own “Out Loud” and “Cholo Love.” During Hollywood Week he sang “Sorry.” For the final solo, he sang “Ten Years” before advancing into the Top 40.

American Idol 2020 auditions already took place throughout the summer and early fall of 2019 in more than 20 U.S. cities. Hopeful contestants could audition in-person or online (now closed) as long as they met the age requirements (15 to 28 years old).

Auditions were held in the following cities:

New York, NY – July 23

Mobile, AL – August 20

Macon, GA – August 23

Tallahassee, FL – August 23

Santa Barbara, CA – August 23

Baton Rouge, LA – August 25

Columbia, SC – August 26

Las Vegas, NV – August 26

Waco, TX – August 27

Knoxville, TN – August 29

Salt Lake City, UT – August 29

Colorado Springs, CO – September 1

Raleigh, NC – September 1

Washington, D.C. – September 4

Wichita, KS – September 4

San Jose, CA – September 6

Pittsburgh, PA – September 7

Springfield, IL – September 7

Spokane, WA – September 8

Detroit, MI – September 10

READ NEXT: Read more about American Idol.