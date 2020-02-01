Andy Gill Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andy Gill, the guitarist with Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64, the band confirmed in a statement. The band said that Gill passed away after a battle with a short respiratory illness. During the long career, Gang of Four were considered major influences on the careers of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nirvana.

The band’s statement read, “This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today. Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row. His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the case meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

“But to us, he was our friend – and we’ll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokers, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He just so happened to be a bit of a genius too.

“One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring to us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ’em a spin for him…

“Love you mate. John, Thomas and Tobias GANG OF FOUR.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In Addition to His Work With Gang of Four, Gill Worked With Bands Such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers & The Stranglers During His Career

Gill had been with Gang of Four since their inception in 1976. The band was formed in the Yorkshire city of Leeds after Gill met fellow founder, Jon King, at Leeds University. King and Gill spent time in New York City together in 1976, becoming friends with members of Television and Patti Smith’s band.

Gill remained a constant figure in the band right up to the release of their 2019 album, “Happy Now.” The band broke up for a period in the mid-1990s but reformed in 2004 for a short tour, culminating in the release of a collection of past recordings in October 2005. The band’s 1979 album, “Entertainment,” was included on Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Gang Of Four – What We All WantGang of Four are an English post-punk group, formed in 1977 in Leeds. The original members were singer Jon King, guitarist Andy Gill, bass guitarist Dave Allen and drummer Hugo Burnham lyrics : This wheel spins letting me off It's not the lack of trying Can't put my finger on it You can't help being hard up Can't trust the Gods we trusted Don't think that's any insurance Could I be happy with something else I need something to fill my time Could I be happy with someone else I need someone to fill my time This wheel spins letting me off These doubts and nagging worries Nothing to work towards This demon on my back Preaches the razors cut The hope that does not fade Could I be happy with something else I need something to fill my time Could I be happy with someone else I need someone to fill my time Could I be happy with something else I need something to fill my time Could I be happy with someone else I need someone to fill my time What we want's not what we get 2017-07-10T22:55:34.000Z

In 2012, King left the group. Gill told the Shepherd Express in February 2019 that he would never reunite with King because of the departure. Gill said that King was initially supportive of the band continuing with a new singer but then became “irritated” by the concept. Gill is quoted as saying, “So it’s a little tiresome working with someone who then quits, and then you work with them again, and then they quit again. It’s like “OK, are you in or are you out?” And he was like, “I am definitely out.””

Gill co-produced all of Gang of Four’s albums and also worked as a producer on albums by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Futureheads and The Stranglers.

2. Gill’s Wife, Catherine Mayer, Is the Founder of the Women’s Equality Party

Gang Of Four – He'd Send In The Army (Live 1980) HQfrom early 80s newwave masterpiece "Urgh! A Music War" 2014-04-03T18:23:27.000Z

Gill is survived by his wife, Catherine Mayer, who was the founder of the Women’s Equality Party. Mayer’s co-founder in the group was comedian Sandi Toksvig. In addition to his wife, Gill is also survived by his brother, Martin. Mayer was also Time magazine’s London bureau chief. In 2019, Mayer stood in the European Elections in London. A few months earlier, in May 2019, the Women’s Equality Party one their first seat in local elections.

Famously, in February 2015, Mayer said, “Prince Charles has the loneliest existence I’ve ever witnessed.” At the time, Mayer was writing a new biography of the future king. An Evening Standard feature from that time described the couple’s home in London as an “eccentric flat.” The piece mentioned that Gill had a recording studio in the upstairs section of the apartment.

Following Gill’s sad passing, Mayer wrote on Twitter, “This pain is the price of extraordinary joy, almost three decades with the best man in the world.” The couple was married in September 1999.

3. Gill Was Often Confused With Renowned Music Critic Andy Gill

Gill has said that he was regularly confused with The Independent’s music critic, Andy Gill. The pair were the subject of a feature in the newspaper in 2009. Catherine Mayer told the music critic during the feature, “I’m fed up having to deny I’m married to you.”

Music critic Andy Gill passed away in June 2019. Gill wrote in a post on Gang of Four’s website at the time, “RIP music critic Andy Gill. We were often mistaken for each other. When he wrote “Why I Hate Coldplay”, I got an earful from their manager.”

4. Gill Said the Decision to Write Songs About Donald Trump’s Family Was Because They Provide ‘So Much Entertainment’

Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods (Music Video)Exit Music Video Adaptación de la presentación en vivo con el audio original "Damage Goods" es el primer single de Gang Of Four, fue lanzado el 13 de Octubre de 1978 a través del sello discográfico independiente Fast Product. Producido por Bob Last, el single fue aclamado por la critica, lo que llevó a la banda a firmar con EMI Records. 2019-07-19T01:05:06.000Z

In a February 2019 interview with the Orange County Register, Gill said that the band’s decision to write songs about the Trump family was because they “are providing so much entertainment it would be foolish, it would be rude, not to take note.”

A song on the band’s 2019 album, “Alpha Male,” contained pointed references to Donald Trump. Gill said of this, “[The song] references some of Mr. Trump’s adventures. That’s an unbelievably funky song with a very, very dark side to it. So that’s kind of the world we’re tiptoeing around.”

5. Gill’s Passing Is Being Mourned on Social Media by Musicians & Fans Alike

As news of Gill’s death spreads, fellow musicians and fans have taken to social media en masse to pay tribute to the late guitarist. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:

RIP Andy Gill, the man who invented a wholly unique clanging guitar sound and paired it with radical Marxist polemic. pic.twitter.com/UQS02ZPAS5 — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) February 1, 2020

Just heard that Andy Gill from Gang Of Four has died. That is tragic. Andy was a unique talent. — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) February 1, 2020

RIP Andy Gillhttps://t.co/pE5tIWbBD8 — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) February 1, 2020

It’s very sad to hear about Andy Gill from Gang Of Four passing away. Massively influential on me and many, a post-punk Wilko Johnson, and electrifying in performance. Love to all those left behind. https://t.co/ESffBmODpX — Pete Wylie is WAH!🌟 (@petewylie) February 1, 2020

R.I.P to Gang of Four's Andy Gill. 40 years on, 'Entertainment!" remains one of my favorite albums of all time. It's words and music still have lessons for us all if we'd listen. pic.twitter.com/VFiPyHTyiv — Bob Schaefer (@Bobszilla) February 1, 2020

In shock that Andy Gill of Gang of Four has died. Andy was in great spirits when I spoke to him and played on to the end. RIP Andy, your music will live forever @gangof4official https://t.co/DmKZFQLzOK

Andy Gill – Gang of Four | The Strange Brew — Strange Brew Podcast (@strangebrewpod) February 1, 2020

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School