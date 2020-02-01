Andy Gill Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andy Gill, the guitarist with Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64, the band confirmed in a statement. The band said that Gill passed away after a battle with a short respiratory illness. During the long career, Gang of Four were considered major influences on the careers of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nirvana.
The band’s statement read, “This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today. Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row. His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the case meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed.
“But to us, he was our friend – and we’ll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokers, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He just so happened to be a bit of a genius too.
“One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring to us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ’em a spin for him…
“Love you mate. John, Thomas and Tobias GANG OF FOUR.”
Here’s what you need to know:
1. In Addition to His Work With Gang of Four, Gill Worked With Bands Such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers & The Stranglers During His Career
Gill had been with Gang of Four since their inception in 1976. The band was formed in the Yorkshire city of Leeds after Gill met fellow founder, Jon King, at Leeds University. King and Gill spent time in New York City together in 1976, becoming friends with members of Television and Patti Smith’s band.
Gill remained a constant figure in the band right up to the release of their 2019 album, “Happy Now.” The band broke up for a period in the mid-1990s but reformed in 2004 for a short tour, culminating in the release of a collection of past recordings in October 2005. The band’s 1979 album, “Entertainment,” was included on Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
In 2012, King left the group. Gill told the Shepherd Express in February 2019 that he would never reunite with King because of the departure. Gill said that King was initially supportive of the band continuing with a new singer but then became “irritated” by the concept. Gill is quoted as saying, “So it’s a little tiresome working with someone who then quits, and then you work with them again, and then they quit again. It’s like “OK, are you in or are you out?” And he was like, “I am definitely out.””
Gill co-produced all of Gang of Four’s albums and also worked as a producer on albums by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Futureheads and The Stranglers.
2. Gill’s Wife, Catherine Mayer, Is the Founder of the Women’s Equality Party
Gill is survived by his wife, Catherine Mayer, who was the founder of the Women’s Equality Party. Mayer’s co-founder in the group was comedian Sandi Toksvig. In addition to his wife, Gill is also survived by his brother, Martin. Mayer was also Time magazine’s London bureau chief. In 2019, Mayer stood in the European Elections in London. A few months earlier, in May 2019, the Women’s Equality Party one their first seat in local elections.
Famously, in February 2015, Mayer said, “Prince Charles has the loneliest existence I’ve ever witnessed.” At the time, Mayer was writing a new biography of the future king. An Evening Standard feature from that time described the couple’s home in London as an “eccentric flat.” The piece mentioned that Gill had a recording studio in the upstairs section of the apartment.
Following Gill’s sad passing, Mayer wrote on Twitter, “This pain is the price of extraordinary joy, almost three decades with the best man in the world.” The couple was married in September 1999.
3. Gill Was Often Confused With Renowned Music Critic Andy Gill
Gill has said that he was regularly confused with The Independent’s music critic, Andy Gill. The pair were the subject of a feature in the newspaper in 2009. Catherine Mayer told the music critic during the feature, “I’m fed up having to deny I’m married to you.”
Music critic Andy Gill passed away in June 2019. Gill wrote in a post on Gang of Four’s website at the time, “RIP music critic Andy Gill. We were often mistaken for each other. When he wrote “Why I Hate Coldplay”, I got an earful from their manager.”
4. Gill Said the Decision to Write Songs About Donald Trump’s Family Was Because They Provide ‘So Much Entertainment’
In a February 2019 interview with the Orange County Register, Gill said that the band’s decision to write songs about the Trump family was because they “are providing so much entertainment it would be foolish, it would be rude, not to take note.”
A song on the band’s 2019 album, “Alpha Male,” contained pointed references to Donald Trump. Gill said of this, “[The song] references some of Mr. Trump’s adventures. That’s an unbelievably funky song with a very, very dark side to it. So that’s kind of the world we’re tiptoeing around.”
5. Gill’s Passing Is Being Mourned on Social Media by Musicians & Fans Alike
As news of Gill’s death spreads, fellow musicians and fans have taken to social media en masse to pay tribute to the late guitarist. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:
READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School