Singles Awareness Day 2020: Best Anti-Valentine’s Memes

Happy Singles Awareness Day 2020 (aka Valentine’s Day.) February 14, 2020 isn’t just for couples, it’s also Anti-Valentine’s Day aka Singles Awareness Day aka SAD. (At some point, Singles Awareness Day was officially changed to February 15, 2020, but Valentine’s Day is still the best time to celebrate being single.) Today is the perfect opportunity for singles to talk about just how much they don’t love this hearts-in-the-clouds cupid-is-everywhere day. Whether you choose to spend the day with friends, snuggling up with your cat or dog, or sharing sarcastic memes, this day is for you too. The choice on how you spend today is yours because being single gives you the freedom to do the things that you enjoy the most. Here are some of the all-time best memes for Singles Awareness Day.

These Memes Are Perfect for Singles Awareness Day

There are a lot of things to celebrate about today. First, you don’t have to worry about disappointing anyone.

That feeling when you forget to buy flowers for your significant other on Valentine’s Day but then you remember that you have no one. pic.twitter.com/rO4Uc32sHM — Foggy Nelson (@SpencerMemes) February 13, 2019

You get the freedom to decide what you want to do today and you can spend a lot less money if you want.

@XHydro20 happy valentines day so heres a meme from me pic.twitter.com/tKqbqehey8 — therealbosnian04 (@loverlives) February 14, 2017

Or spend a lot of money on yourself and pretend it was from your secret admirer.

Better yet, take advantage of the sales on February 15.

There are all sorts of things you can do on Valentine’s Day.

If your taste tends toward the self-deprecating or sarcastic, here are some great memes for you today.

“happy singles awareness day! ah ha ha” me, emotionally fragile: pic.twitter.com/9ijRoSD5br — ✰ elizabeth grace ✰ (@egfarish) February 11, 2020

It’s a good day for working, if you have to show up for your job today.

If you’re religious, you might like this one.

If you like to take a more scientific “love is just chemicals in your brain” approach, then you’ll like this one:

Some of the memes get really dark, but they’re still really funny.

This is the funniest Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen to date. pic.twitter.com/lVaNIztWPQ — Agape Rocks ن (@agaperocks) February 12, 2020

Don’t worry, you don’t have to pretend to enjoy Valentine’s Day if you don’t. It’s good to be authentic and real about who you are.

If nothing else, you’ll get a snap from Team Snapchat.

If you’re trying to come up with fun things to do today, we have lots of ideas.

Try investing in yourself today. Start a class or learn a new skill, like painting or playing the guitar. You can take a free online class or just sign up for one of those wine-and-painting events. It really depends on the type of commitment you’re interested in making. You might even buy yourself a massage or a manicure and pedicure, to treat yourself to something extra special. Or think about your other single friends and send them gift cards via Facebook to brighten up their day a little.

You can volunteer at an animal rescue or adopt a lonely cat or dog and make their day really happy. Or invite your single friends over and host dinner (they’ll definitely appreciate it.) Some people would like to just play video games all day, or post funny messages on sites like Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Minds.

If restaurants are a little too romantic for your tastes, you might prefer to order food in or have a girl’s night out or a guy’s night out. Or call up Grubhub or Uber Eats and get your favorite restaurant meal delivered. You can eat while watching your favorite show or movie and avoid lots of overly sappy crowds at restaurants — it’s a win-win.

Even though SAD is on February 14, National Singles Day doesn’t happen until September 22. If you’re in China, National Singles Day is November 11, and in the UK it’s on March 11. China goes all out, providing retail discounts for singles. And in the UK, the Dating Industry Professionals Network holds a Dating Fair. The U.S. is more casual about the whole thing and just encourages singles to participate in singles events or join online dating services. Thanks a lot, United States. 😐

