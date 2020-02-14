Dairy Queen’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Specials & Promos

Wanting to enjoy some delicious Dairy Queen for Valentine’s Day? Dairy Queen has some great options this year that you’re guaranteed to love. Some individual stores are also offering their own specials today too. Read on for more details.

Dairy Queen has a lot of delicious specials today.

Double Fudge Cookie Dough is the Blizzard of the Month. It’s made with chocolate chip cookie dough, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge. It’s pretty much the perfect Valentine’s treat.

One of your options today is a heart-shaped cake layered with Double Fudge Cookie Dough Blizzard (available only in participating locations.) This Valentine’s cake has a creamy fudge center, chocolate chip cookie dough bites, and DQ soft serve ice cream. It’s available in regular and mini sizes and it’s called the Treat Heart Cake. The regular serves 8 to 10 and the mini serves 2 to 4.

There are a lot of other DQ cakes you can order for Valentine’s. Consider a blizzard cake of many different flavors, for example. Put together your cake and find participating stores here.

In other good news, the Mint Shake is back and as delicious as ever. It’s made of vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup and milk and topped with whipped topping

Dairy Queen also has its chicken strip basket on special for $4.99 right now. It comes with fries, Texas toast, and country gravy. The strips are marinated and seasoned five times. Yum.

You might also want to check in with your local Dairy Queen. Sometimes they’ll offer specials you won’t see at every store.

For example, a Dairy Queen in Mauriceville, Texas is offering “double the hearts” on your DQ Texas app if you bring your sweetheart to Dairy Queen today.

A Dairy Queen in Thief River Falls, Minnesota is offering special decorated cakes you can’t get anywhere else.

A Dairy Queen in Cedar Park, Texas is promoting Uber Eats and other deliveries for Valentine’s Day.

And at a Dairy Queen in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, you can order a heart-shaped pancake, strawberries, and whipped topping for just 99 cents!

Dairy Queen Baseline is offering a free mini Blizzard Treat Heart Cake if you post a photo of your sweetheart on their Facebook and like their page.

So as you can see, you’ll definitely want to check your local Dairy Queen to see what kind of Valentine’s Specials they’re offering today.

