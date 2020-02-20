Twitter Reacts to Diddy & Lauren London Dating Rumors

Diddy posted then deleted two photos of himself with Lauren London on Instagram, and almost instantly rumors swirled online that the two famous widows were dating. London’s lover, Nipsey Hussle, was tragically murdered last year in Los Angeles, while Diddy’s ex-wife, Kim Porter, sadly died in 2018 from pneumonia.

The pictures Diddy initially shared on his Instagram on February 19 were two black and white photos of himself and London. However, they were not recent photos. The pictures posted were taken back in January at the annual Roc Nation Brunch before the Grammys. You can tell by the outfits each of them is wearing that these pics were snapped from the fancy pre-Grammy event on January 25.

Y’all really made Diddy delete this pic of Lauren …my gosh. pic.twitter.com/WSnbUYpvLX — JAMELIA (@ANTIMELIA__) February 20, 2020

However, London and Nipsey didn’t arrive at the event as a couple. In fact, London’s date with Nispey’s sister Samantha Smith.

Diddy has previously shared numerous pictures from the Roc Nation Brunch, so for him to randomly post a few throwbacks didn’t seem strange. But because the photos appear to show him flirting with London, 35, it set the rumor mill on fire. He captioned the pictures, “#lostfiles… @laurenlondon” with a blue heart emoji.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old hip hop mogul continued to share photos from what appears to be one of his favorite parties, which hosted by Jay Z and Beyonce. Other celebrities in attendance included Rihanna DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel, Meek Mill, Winnie Harlow, Ella Mai, Usher, Kelly Rowland, June Ambrose, Robert Kraft, Mike Rubin, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Rel Howery, and La La Anthony.

Twitter Users Found It Hard To Believe That Diddy & London Are Officially A Couple

Y’all forgetting that Lauren was the one who introduced Nipsey to Diddy and that’s how they started to be cool…secondly Lauren and Cassie are best friends why would she even- pic.twitter.com/lvT7bNnnoM — JAMELIA (@ANTIMELIA__) February 20, 2020

The reaction on Twitter was not of excitement that London could be dating another hip hop mogul, but shared more of a sense of disbelief. Many users online were quick to point that London is best friends with Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, and would never cross that line.

Others shared that London has known Diddy for years and that their friendship dates back to before she even met Nipsey Hussle. She’s modeled for his Sean John clothing brand and his Ciroc vodka label.

Y’all know damn well Lauren isn’t dating no damn Diddy 🙄 — Kai 💕 (@mskaimac_) February 20, 2020

One user tweeted that Diddy was not doing anything shady by posting photos with London. He tweeted, “Y’all do know Diddy put the blue heart cause Nipsey was a crip and he was showing respect to Lauren, What’s wrong wit y’all? Seriously fam, y’all dig into any and everything.”

If Diddy and Lauren London are dating that’s grimey on another level — Vino 💧 (@Superior_Vee) February 20, 2020

I hear what u saying but ain’t no way Diddy dating Lauren. Ima never believe it lol 😂 https://t.co/0fIdzPKvlb — She Calls Me “Thaddy” (@ForeverThad) February 20, 2020

However, a few people saw this rumored relationship as a positive thing stemming from the fact they both recently lost beloved ones in their life, and could be there for one another.

Diddy and Lauren London dating, this could be good for the both of them. — I’m Trina Daughter (@_ParadiseParis) February 20, 2020

