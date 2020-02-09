Homeland Season 8 Cast Spoilers & Schedule

Homeland Season 8 premieres Sunday, February 9 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Showtime. Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin will be reprising their roles as Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson respectively, alongside Maury Sterling, who plays Max Piotrowski, Linus Roache as former White House Chief of Staff David Wellington and Beau Bridges as President Ralph Warner.

The eighth and final season of the series will feature 12 episodes and will conclude with the series finale on April 26, 2020. Here’s what we know about the episode list for Homeland so far, including the title and synopsis of each episode, as well as the schedule for Season 8, courtesy of Showtime and IMDb:

New Episodes Will Air Sunday Nights at 9 p.m. EST

Showtime will air new episodes of Homeland on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST following the Season 8 premiere. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below:

EPISODE 8.1, DECEPTION INDICATED: “Carrie recovers in Germany. Saul negotiates. Max has a new mission.” (airs February 9, 2020)

EPISODE 8.2, CATCH AND RELEASE: “Carrie reconnects with an old ally. Tasneem seeks counsel. Saul finds hope.” (airs February 16, 2020)

EPISODE 8.3, FALSE FRIENDS: “Carrie arranges a meeting. Haqqani finds trouble at home. Saul cuts a deal.” (airs February 23, 2020)

EPISODE 8.4, CHALK ONE UP: “Saul plans an announcement. Carrie gets a surprise.” (airs March 1, 2020)

The rest of the episodes have no descriptions at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as the full schedule becomes available. However, there are titles for the next seven episodes on IMDb, which you can read below:

CHALK TWO DOWN (airs March 8, 2020)

(airs March 8, 2020) TWO MINUTES (airs March 15, 2020)

(airs March 15, 2020) F–KER SHOT ME (airs March 22, 2020)

(airs March 22, 2020) THRENODY(S) (airs March 29, 2020)

(airs March 29, 2020) IN FULL FLIGHT (airs April 5, 2020)

(airs April 5, 2020) DESIGNATED DRIVER (airs April 12, 2020)

(airs April 12, 2020) THE ENGLISH TEACHER (airs April 19, 2020)

Episode 12, which is the series finale, has no title or description at this time. It’s also unclear how long the finale will run (if it will be an extended episode or the usual hour that each episode typically runs), but we will update readers as soon as we know more. The series finale is currently slated to air on April 26, 2020. If this schedule changes, Heavy will also update.

Showtime Announced in 2018 That Season 8 Would be the Last for Homeland

Showtime president David Nevins announced in 2018 that Season 8 would be the final season of Homeland, explaining that the decision to end the series was made mutually by Executive Producer Alex Gansa and lead actress Claire Danes, TV Line reports.

“Alex and Claire both started talking about it towards the end of last season,” Nevins said announced at the time. “I asked, ‘Are you sure? Let’s think about it.’ But when they were resolved, it seemed like it was the right time. The two of them finally made the decision.”

You can read the full Showtime synopsis for Season 8 below, courtesy of Den of Geek:

The final season of Homeland finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time. Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles.

Tune in Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Homeland on Showtime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

