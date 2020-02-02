Jason Momoa Appears in Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl Ad

Jason Momoa Super Bowl Teaser #2 2020 | Rocket Mortgage®How does Jason Momoa get comfortable at home? You'll have to watch the Super Bowl to find out. How do you get comfortable at home? Let Rocket Mortgage® help you get there with award-winning customer service and a home buying experience centered around you. Look for our Super Bowl spot for the whole picture. #GetComfortable 2020-01-29T14:00:10.000Z

This year, Jason Momoa stars in Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loan’s Super Bowl commercial. In the spot, teased above, viewers will get to see a different side of the actor. We see him sitting in a bubble bath, reading a romance book with pigtails in his hair, and going through a list of his film and TV credits in front of a mirror.

In a voice-over, Momoa says, “You’ve seen him as a superhero, a warrior, and an outlaw… But you’ve never seen him like this.”

The former “Game of Thrones” actor has been sharing a number of clips of the ad on social media. In one, he writes, “Been an epic week but we’re just getting started. Can’t wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday ALOHA J.”

In another, he wrote, “It’s getting juicy. juuuiiicccyyy GURLLLLLLL.”

The Ad Will Air During the First Half of the Game

The 60-second ad, according to TMZ, will air during the first half of the game. This marks Quicken Loans’ third Super Bowl ad.

AdWeek reports that Quicken Loans’ 300-person in-house marketing team worked alongside ad agency High Dive on the spot.

CMO Casey Hurbis shares, “They pitched us this idea very early on with Jason in it; we fell in love.” The company then pitched it to Momoa, who also “fell in love” with the idea.

Quicken Loans Became America’s Biggest Lender in 2018

In 2018, Quicken Loans beat Wells Fargo as America’s biggest lender, according to AdWeek. While they haven’t revealed all the details of the commercial, Hurbis said that the ad airing on Sunday will run 60 seconds and will air during the first half of the game.

Rocket Mortgage is marketed as a “fast, powerful, and completely online way to get a mortgage for refinancing or buying a home.” With Rocket Mortgage, you can customize your loan and manage your mortgage after closing. Learn more here.

Momoa is in good company this year– a number of celebrities will be appearing in 2020’s Super Bowl commercials, from Chrissy Tiegen, Ellen DeGeneres, John Krasinski, and John Legend, to Jonathan Van Ness and Post Malone.

And it was by no means a cheap ordeal getting these celebs in these spots. According to Ad Age, it cost roughly $5.6 million to secure a 30-second spot this year. By comparison, it cost between $5.1 million and $5.3 million to get a spot in last year’s Super Bowl. And in 1967, it was just $42,000 for a big game spot.

Fox reportedly sold out of all its 77 slots in November, which makes sense, as the network is paying the NFL about $1.1 billion for its rights. It’s also worth noting that last year, the Super Bowl telecast drew in an all-time low in a decade, with 98.2 million viewers. This year, more than 100 million people are still expected to watch the Super Bowl, which will show the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tonight’s game will kick off at 3:30pm PT, 6:30pm ET.

