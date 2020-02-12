Jordan Fisher: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Fisher plays John Ambrose McClaren in Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Fisher has been around the acting, dancing and singing. He has released a studio album and starred on television and in movies.

Fisher was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Rodney and Pat Fisher. They also adopted his younger siblings Cory and Trinity.

He started doing gymnastics at just two years old and developed an interest in musical theater as early as fifth grade when he was in a school’s production of School House Rock. Fisher was homeschooled, earning his degree and completing part of his freshman year of college before he was 18 years old.

He moved to Los Angeles along with his grandparents and siblings in 2011.

Here’s what you should know about Fisher:

1. His Earliest TV Roles Were on Nickelodeon

Fisher has been acting on television for over a decade. The actor’s first role was in 2009; that year, he appeared on The Hustler, iCarly, and Skyrunners Testimonials. In 2012, Fisher played Jacob for nine episodes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Between 2015 and 2017, Fisher appeared as Holden in 11 episodes of Liv and Maddie, in a couple episodes of Teen Wolf, and in Grease: Live. Since then, he has been on and off TV, most recently starring as Mark Cohen in Rent: Live in 2019.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be Fisher’s first movie role, not including made-for-television movies. He is also working on Work It, which is currently filming and does not yet have a release date.

Fisher is also currently the star of a Domino’s Pizza commercial that acts as an ode to Risky Business.

2. He Streams Video Games

Dropping into Emote Royale with my new emote! Enter the contest and you could get your own emote too. #EmoteRoyaleContest @FortniteGame @tiktok_us https://t.co/7ECMjAF5Ed pic.twitter.com/N6rgxcZfJB — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) January 18, 2020

Fisher has over 235,000 followers on Twitch, where he streams video games for thousands of viewers. He’s recently streamed games like Escape From Tarkov and Overwatch, but he has also streamed quite a bit of Fortnite with famous friends like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar.

He was one of the first personalities to get an emote in Fortnite, which was announced in January 2020.

Fisher is not only a video game player, but he’s also starred in one. In 2015, Fisher was the actor for the voice and motion capture of Matthew, one of the main characters in Until Dawn.

In 2019, Fisher helped host the Fortnite World Cup Finals. He was a competitor in the 2019 Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, where he was partnered with Ben “Dr Lupo” Lupo.

3. Fisher Is a Broadway Star

On January 28, 2020, Fisher began a 16-week engagement to play the title role in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Previously, Fisher played the role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton.

Fisher heard of Dear Evan Hansen before he ever thought he could be a part of it. He told Broadway.com that he listened to the show’s song “Waving Through a Window” when it was released and played it on loop before finally seeing the show.

When Fisher joined the show, he joined current Evan alternate Zachary Noah Pisner who plays the role two or three times a week and Evan cover Roman Banks. All three actors are people of color, which is a first for Dear Evan Hansen.

“To be the first full-time ethnic Evan is pretty special,” Fisher said. “I think it says a lot about where Broadway is in terms of whatever your creed, or color or orientation, as long as you can tell the story, it’s something that’s malleable, which is something that I love, and I’m very honored about.”

4. He Is Also a Musician & Competed on Dancing With The Stars

On August 19, 2016, Fisher released his EP titled Jordan Fisher, which included titles like “All About Us” and “Lookin’ Like That.” He released two additional tracks in 2017 titled “Always Summer” and “Mess.” Also in 2017, the singer was nominated for a Radio Disney Music Award for Best New Artist.

He competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017 during season 25. He was paired with Lindsay Arnold, and they took first place in the competition. In the finals, they performed the Charleston to “Bad Man,” freestyled to “Puttin’ on the Ritz 2017”, did the Samba to “Mi Gente” and Salsa and Pasa Doble-fusioned to “Kill The Lights.”

Fisher returned to host Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

5. Fisher is Engaged to Ellie Woods

In May 2019, Fisher got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Ellie Woods. He proposed to Woods in their hometown of Birmingham, Alabama at her parents’ beach house, which is a special place for the couple.

Woods, who is 21 years old, and Fisher met when he was 13 years old and they were best friends growing up. He told People that after their relationship turned romantic as adults, he knew within two months of dating that she was the one.

Fisher took two months to plan the proposal, which involved a friend of the couple jumping out of the woods to sing their favorite song and being surrounded by peonies, lilies and seashells. It was an emotional moment for Woods.

“I’m an emotional person, so I was sobbing as well,” Fisher told People. They later celebrated with their closest friends and both of their families.

Woods graduated from the University of Alabama and now works as a clinical nutritionist.

“His goal in life is to have a family. I’m not an actress or in the entertainment industry in any way, so it was really important for me to find a husband that was grounded and had goals that were the same as mine,” says Woods. “For us to both agree that family was the most important thing that we get out of life was a big sign for me.”

