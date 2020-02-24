Kay Genyse, ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, fans of American Idol will watch as Kay Genyse takes to the streets with the judges to show off her singing skills.

It’s unclear at this time if the 20-year-old proceeds to the next round of auditions, so viewers will have to tune in to tonight’s episode to find out if Genyse has what it takes to advance.

1. She Says She Had an ‘Amazing Experience’ on American Idol

Speaking to the Greensboro News & Record recently, Genyse shared, “I had an amazing experience [on Idol].”

She continued, “I went into it thinking it was going to be cutthroat… Instead, I met so many friends, even down to the executive producer, the producers, the casting people. They were so kind, so nice, always smiling, always making sure everyone was OK.”

“I didn’t really feel like it was a competition,” she said. “I felt like we are all family, and we are all rooting each other on.”

When Genyse takes to the stage, she catches the attention of the judges with her outgoing personality. AJC quotes the singer as saying, “My strength is taking any song and making it fun.”

2. She Works at Dunkin’ Donuts & Subway

When she isn’t busy singing, Genyse works at Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway.

At the time of her audition, she was attending Middle Georgia State University.

Prior to that, she was a freshman at NC Central University (she then moved to Georgia with her mother for job reasons.)

The singer hails from Fantasia’s hometown of High Point, North Carolina, and now lives in Jonesboro.

3. She Has Bad Vision

Genyse tells The Greensboro News & Record, “My vision is really bad… I can only see about an arm’s length away, so I can’t see anything. It was kind of like I was performing at home, in front of nobody. I used to feel upset that I couldn’t see, but I use it to my advantage. It’s kind of hard for me to be nervous if I can’t see nobody.”

That may have come in handy when Katy Perry insisted Genyse go to the street to audition for the show. Ultimately, the audience she performed in front of decided whether or not she would continue on to the next round.

It’s unclear at this time if the ‘street voters’ thought she had the chops to advance, so we’ll have to tune in tonight to find out.

4. Her Audition Video Has Been Seen by More Than 1 Million People

Genyse’s audition has already gone viral, with over 1 million views in the past three days.

As she shares with the judges, she was persuaded to audition after receiving a fortune cookie that read, “Your talent will be recognized and rewarded.”

“God has a plan,” she tells the judges.

Katy Perry then responds, “God is not a God of confusion!”

5. She Did Musical Theater in High School

Kay sings in church and was a musical theater student in high school. As AJC.com points out, she has never taken a vocal lesson.

That’s why she says she appreciated the critiques from the judges. “That’s what will help me grow… Not the screaming and yelling and congratulations. I really value that.”

She adds of the idea of taking lessons, “I will get lessons… I do see there’s a lot of potential in my voice.”

