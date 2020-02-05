Kirk Douglas Death: What Age Did the Legendary Actor Die?

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas who’s appeared in nearly 100 movies throughout his career, passed away on February 5. He was 103 years old. The news was first reported by People, and included a special message from his son, Michael Douglas.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael, who followed his father’s footsteps into the industry, said in a statement: “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Michael ended his heartfelt message by saying, “Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Douglas was born on December 9, 1916, in Amsterdam New York, to parents Bryna Sanglel and Herschel Danielovitch. He grew up poor but eventually became one of the most famous actors during the Golden Age of Hollywood. In 1996, he was given an honorary Academy Award for his numerous accomplishments.

