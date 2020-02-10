Kristen Wiig And Maya Rudolph’s Oscars Dresses Were Terrible And People Are Talking

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig tag-teamed as co-presenters at the 92nd Academy Awards. And that’s not the only thing they tag-teamed: fans and viewers are pointing out that they wore equally terrible outfits as they presented at the 2020 Oscars.

While the two comediennes gave an Oscar-worthy acting performance as they presented, their outfits were not as favorable. Here are some of the things viewers have said about their respective outfits:

Kristen Wiig’s Dress Has Been Seriously Dragged

So far, Kristen Wiig’s dress has been compared to “a lobster,” “a foot by the foot,” and “a car wash.” On Twitter, her outfit has been dubbed “the lasagna dress.” Her dress has also been likened to a plastic cake knife, bacon, and a cuttlefish. HuffPost reported that “The Bridesmaids star’s scarlet ensemble was also compared to a vagina and the red carpet itself.”

While her dress was as comical as her performance as a presenter, Wiig’s accessories were classic and high-end. She wore gold heels by Christian Louboutin and fringed Nikos Koulis earrings.

Kristen Wiig … dress … I know I’ve seen that somewhere…. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/op8ULpEZE8 — HotAir1028 (@HAir1028) February 10, 2020

I can’t with Kristen Wiig and this dress. Serving lasagna realness?? pic.twitter.com/0Q4P8BjLhp — Cathy Renna (@CathyRenna) February 10, 2020

kristen wiig as arca album covers: thread pic.twitter.com/EBY09aaDPP — giabuchi (@jaboukie) February 10, 2020

