Kristen Wiig And Maya Rudolph’s Oscars Dresses Were Terrible And People Are Talking

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

Getty US actresses Maya Rudolph (L) and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig tag-teamed as co-presenters at the 92nd Academy Awards. And that’s not the only thing they tag-teamed: fans and viewers are pointing out that they wore equally terrible outfits as they presented at the 2020 Oscars.

While the two comediennes gave an Oscar-worthy acting performance as they presented, their outfits were not as favorable. Here are some of the things viewers have said about their respective outfits:

Kristen Wiig’s Dress Has Been Seriously Dragged

So far, Kristen Wiig’s dress has been compared to “a lobster,” “a foot by the foot,” and “a car wash.” On Twitter, her outfit has been dubbed “the lasagna dress.” Her dress has also been likened to a plastic cake knife, bacon, and a cuttlefish. HuffPost reported that “The Bridesmaids star’s scarlet ensemble was also compared to a vagina and the red carpet itself.”

While her dress was as comical as her performance as a presenter, Wiig’s accessories were classic and high-end. She wore gold heels by Christian Louboutin and fringed Nikos Koulis earrings.

 

