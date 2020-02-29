Leap Day Traditions & Party Ideas

A Leap Day only comes around every four years, so if you’re going to plan some fun activities or a blow-out party, 2020 is your chance. Here are a few traditions and party ideas to, well, get the party started.

Ladies, You Could Propose

There are several old wives’ tales about how Leap Day is the day women can propose to men, though several of those have been debunked over the years by historians — and there’s also that whole “women can propose to men anytime they want” thing too.

But in case you’re curious, the most famous of these legends comes from Ireland, where supposedly St. Brigid was mad that some women had to wait so long for men to propose, so she got St. Patrick to decree that women could propose to men on Leap Day. However, historians have pointed out that St. Brigid was probably only 9 years old when St. Patrick died (his year of death is the subject of some debate) and it is unlikely the two of them were friendly.

In 2010, Amy Adams made a whole film about this very tradition, where she traverses all of Ireland in order to propose to her sweetie on February 29.

There is a similar legend in Scotland that says in 1288, Queen Margaret passed a law letting women propose on February 29, but Margaret would have only been 5 years old at the time she is said to have passed this law.

But even if none of the legends are true, it has become folklore that women proposing to men on February 29 is good luck, particularly in Finland. But don’t set your vows for Leap Day — Ukraine considers Leap Day weddings to be unlucky. In fact, in Greece, entering into any kind of new relationship — getting married, baptizing a child, starting a new job — during the entire Leap Year is considered unlucky.

Just in case, you should probably forego the traditions and instead throw a party.

Leap Day Party Ideas

If you’re planning a party with children, there are all sorts of fun Leap Day activities you can plan — the game of leapfrog, a pin the tail on the donkey type game where they have to find February 29 on a wall calendar, making a Leap Day time capsule to open the next time Leap Day rolls around, write down predictions for where they see themselves on the next Leap Day or take the time to explain to them why we even need Leap Years at all.

If you’re hosting an adult Leap Day party, 2020 is an especially good year because Leap Day falls on a Saturday. There is an actual Leap Day Cocktail, which was invented on Leap Day 1928, according to Harry Craddock’s Savoy Cocktail Book (via The Kitchn).

The cocktail requires 2 oz gin, 3/4 oz orange liqueur, 1/2 oz sweet vermouth, and 1/8 oz lemon juice. Mix and serve in a chilled glass.

There is also a famous 30 Rock episode that aired the week before Leap Day 2012. The episode is called “Leap Day” and featured an invented character called Leap Day William, a gilled creature from the Mariana Trench who trades candy for children’s tears. You could always host a viewing party and hand out prizes for the best Leap Day William costume.

