Llama on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/5/2020

Who’s behind that llama costume on Season 3 of The Masked Singer? There are several clues and guesses about who’s hiding inside that llama costume.

What do we know so far about the llama? Continue reading.

This post is going to be updated live with the latest clues.

Top Clues for the Llama

During Wednesday’s episode, the first clue showed the llama playing the accordion. He said he liked to think on his feet. “Tonight I’m visualizing that I’ll crush it. I’ll be the greatest of all time. The goat,” the llama said in the clue package.

Panelist Robin Thicke suggested it could be someone like Weird Al Yankovich, a comedian who also plays instruments.

For his second song, the llama sang “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones.

“You upped your game. You proved tonight you want to play to win,” Jenny McCarthy told him.

“The singing was fantastic,” guest panelist Jason Biggs added.

Ken Jeong made the guess the llama was Joel McHale because of the way the llama look, and also because McHale is from Seattle and that was included in the first clue package about the llama.

Other guesses from the panelists included Johnny Knoxville and Woody Harrelson.

For his first song, the llama sang Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs.”

In the preview package delivered by Fox, there are several clues. It starts out with the llama in a DJ booth where he’s spinning discs. The radio station is called 23.3 “The Wool” and viewers are shown a “Sounds of Seattle” CD. The Llama wears a camera around his neck and a green, jade Buddha statue sits on his table. He then reveals that some people call him a “joker” and then he lays down an Ace of Spades and black Jack. Before the clip is cover, the llama admits he’s just here for the laughs.

“Good morning, nerd heard,” the llama says in the clip. “You’re listening to The Wool where we’re all cool, no bull. I’m here for one reason only: to have a laugh. What’s funnier than a llama? You may call me a joker but I’d like to get serious for a minute. The song I’m singing tonight is my favorite track for celebrating love with that special someone. There’s nothing quite like being swept up in its deep, profound lyrics. It’s a tune that really gets me in the mood for romance. I can’t wait to sing it for you tonight. Llama out.

Top Guesses

1. Drew Carey

One of the most popular theories is that Drew Carey is behind the llama mask. The clue shows a CD that reads “Sounds of Seattle.” As Good Housekeeping notes, Carey has been a minority co-owner for 13 years of the soccer team Seattle Sounders. It would also explain the camera around the llama’s neck since Carey likes to take pictures for the U.S. National Soccer Team.

The 23.3 number on the album, “The Wool” is significant because there were 233 episodes of The Drew Carey Show. His birthday is the 23 of May.

He’s also a practicing Buddhist. As far as the cards go, Carey has competed in celebrity poker tournaments. The DJ part could come into play because he as a weekly rock show on Sirius XM, called “Underground Garage” show.

2. Jack Black

It could be School of Rock star Jack Black behind the llama mask. After all, blackjack cards are shown on in the clip, and it could be a play on Black’s name backwards. More, Black has the musical talent to compete on the show. Not only did he portray a music teacher on the silver screen, he also has been playing in his comedy rock band, Tenacious D, since 1994. However, the Seattle reference doesn’t seem to connect to him.

3. David Spade

Maybe it’s Joe Dirt actor David Spade hiding behind that llama mask. After all, he did voice a llama for The Emperor’s New Groove. This is also a speculation that panelist Nicole Scherzinger supports. His last name is Spade, after all, and a black spade was shown in the clip.

4. Kelsey Grammar

Grammar potentially has one of the strongest ties to Seattle. The character he’s most renowned for, Dr. Frasier Crane, is the host of a radio show in Seattle. Like Black, Grammar certainly has what it takes to perform on the stage. He was nominated for a Tony award for his work on La Cage aux Folles.

Bonus: Notable mentions

The Masked Singer could just be fooling everyone with their clues. Other possibilities fans have been discussing are Whoopi Goldberg, Howard Stern, Joel McHale or Ryan Seacrest.

