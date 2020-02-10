Madison Prewett Has a Revelation on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is heating up and will be coming to a close within the next month. Contestants remaining include frontrunner Madison Prewett, who shares some key information with Pilot Pete on tonight’s new episode.

Madison has been one of the only girls this season to avoid the drama with the other contestants. She’s also one of the only women who seem to be shown making actual connections with Peter instead of just fighting over him.

WARNING: Spoilers for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor follow.

Prewett is a 23-year-old Foster Parent recruiter from Alabama. Thanks to Reality Steve, we know that Madison makes it to hometown dates.

What Will Prewett Reveal to Peter?

In an Instagram post, Reality Steve wrote that there would be no rose ceremony during the upcoming episode. Like in previous seasons, if a contestant gets a rose on a date, they’ll advance to hometowns. If they do not, they won’t advance.

An early-on promo from the season had someone in voiceover saying they “can’t believe she waited so long to tell Peter she was a virgin.” That person, according to Reality Steve, is Madison Prewett.

Prewett describes herself as a very passionate person, and she is very religious, so it’s possible her decision to be abstinent stems from that faith. Her Instagram posts are largely captioned with quotes from the Bible, and she has said if she were stuck on an island and could only have one book with her, it would be the Bible.

She will reveal this information to Peter on tonight’s episode. While it may make him think hard about their possible future together, he does give her the rose at the end of their date.

Does Prewett Win This Season?

We know that Madison makes it to the final two in Peter’s season alongside Hannah Ann Sluss, but we don’t know which woman, if either of them, ends up with Peter.

The bachelor himself has gone on record calling the season “unspoilable,” so it’s likely we won’t know until the very last episode what happened.

Fans have some wild theories, though most of them have been debunked. The debunked theories include a contestant being revealed to be pregnant, Peter ending up with a producer instead of one of the contestants and more.

Other fans think they’ve figured out which contestant ends up with Peter via Venmo. On the payment app, Peter and Hannah Ann both have private accounts, while Madison’s is public. Last year, fans deduced the winner through Venmo payment records, so it’s possible they’ve done it again.

Promos for the final rose ceremony show Peter getting some bombshell news before he can propose to either woman. He’s seen lying down and saying he wasn’t ready for whatever he was just told.

Tune in to this week’s episode of The Bachelor at 8 p.m. on ABC to see Madison reveal her news to Peter.

