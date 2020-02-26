Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 9 Spoilers & Exclusive Clip

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 9 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The show continues to follow five couples as they navigate life with their “stranger” spouses: Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael are all featured on Season 10.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “The ‘L Word,'” reads, “After marrying a stranger, five couples grow toward love with their stranger spouses by planning romantic surprises. But for one couple, an unexpected surprise might be the final straw for their marriage.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 9 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Jessica Hopes Austin Will Say ‘I Love You’ Sooner Rather Than Later

In the clip above, Austin and Jessica can be seen playing what look like a relationship-building game, likely given to them by the MAFS experts to help the newlyweds open up to one another and learn more about the other. Jessica picks up a card that directs the two to discuss previous relationships, their experience with love, and “what it takes to get there.” Although both reality stars seem to be comfortable discussing their former relationships, Jessica is visibly uneasy when Austin tells her how long it took him to tell his ex he loved her.

After Austin asks Jessica if she’s been in love before, she responds, “I don’t know, so that’s really tough. Because I feel like … yes, but then when I think back maybe it wasn’t really love and maybe I was just going through the motions.”

When Jessica asks her new husband if he was ever in love before, he admits that he was in a long-term relationship with someone for three years and that he was deeply in love with her, but he didn’t tell her that he loved her for about a year into their relationship. “I just can’t rush into that type of word,” he tells Jessica, adding, “it’s too big of a word to throw around.”

Jessica appears taken off guard by his response, and says during a confessional that she hopes Austin will say “I love you” sooner than a year. “I asked him how long it took him to say ‘I love you’ in a relationship, and he does say a year, but for me that’s a long time,” Jessica tells the cameras. “I do hope he says ‘I love you’ sooner than later.”

Taylor & Brandon Have Yet Another Fight During Tonight’s Episode

Taylor and Brandon, who have one of the rockiest relationships of the season, are still struggling to find common ground during tonight’s episode. The clip above, shared exclusively with Heavy, features the two arguing about Taylor’s “bad attitude” and Brandon’s passive aggressive demeanor when it comes to opening up to Taylor.

“I really want us to be on better terms than we are right now,” Taylor tells Brandon. “I mean, if you’re home I would love to have you help me cook.” Brandon responds, “yeah, sure,” which doesn’t sit well with Taylor.

“Yeah sure or … ? I don’t know, I just feel like you sound so passive, like I feel like you don’t sound like this is something you want to do.” Brandon remains quiet as Taylor adds, “Like, I don’t know how to get you to stop thinking that I have some ulterior motive. I just don’t know how to get you to think positively about what I’m doing or saying to you.”

Brandon sits and thinks silently for a moment, before telling Taylor, “I just don’t know how you think I want to open up to this. To this. To what I’ve dealt with the last few days. And for you to pull what you pulled on the couch. Why would I want to talk to that?” He then adds, “You have the worst attitude and you think that I want to just open up to you and talk to you? No.”

Married at First Sight: Brandon Shuts Taylor Out (Season 10) | Lifetime

Taylor protests and claims she doesn’t have a bad attitude, and Brandon tells her, “If I really felt like I wasn’t feeling this, I would walk off, I don’t care. You’ve given me a hard time every which way and it’s frustrating. And you keep catching an attitude with me and it’s not fair.” The two bicker back and forth for a bit longer before Brandon grabs his plate of food and walks away.

Viewers should already be familiar with Brandon and Taylor’s brand of crazy this season. Aside from Brandon’s meltdown in Panama over the camera crew following him, he and Taylor just haven’t clicked when it comes to communication. Brandon has a short temper, severe anxiety and a tendency to shut his wife out when he’s upset about something, which has caused some serious problems in their short marriage. It’ll be interesting to see how things work out for these two over the next few episodes.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

