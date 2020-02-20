The Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/19/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 4 introduced 6 new characters to the competition in “Group B.” One of those costumed contestants is The Kitty.

Do you think you know who The Kitty is? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity so far.

Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Kitty Performs | Tonight at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss a new episode of THE MASKED SINGER, TONIGHT at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Kitty Performs | Tonight at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-19T12:59:46.000Z

Fans were treated to a short clip the Kitty’s episode 4 performance before the episode aired. In the video, Kitty sings “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, showing off her sensuality and confident stage presence. Her performance featured two back-up dancers in catsuits and a chair dance, matching her over-the-top showgirl costume design.

In an exclusive clip shared with The Wrap, judge Robin Thicke called her a “fan favorite,” adding “I think you did an amazing job with the vocals. You moved great and there’s really no other character quite like her on this season.”

The judges commented on how tiny the Kitty cat is when she took the stage for the first time. Her title card said that her strength is “nine lives,” and her weakness is “hairballs.”

At the start of the Kitty’s first video clue package, she said “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful.” She also said that she is ready to “wipe the slate clean” by competing on The Masked Singer. Later, she added

Milk, pirates, a wizard, the moon, and a shattered rose were the main visual clues that appeared during her visual package.

When Nick Cannon asked the Kitty how it felt to perform in her costume, she said “I am being somebody that nobody has seen before and has always been inside of me. So it’s great!”

‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty Guesses

Based solely on the short clip of Kitty’s performance shared by The Masked Singer ahead of the episode, a first guess that came up on Twitter several times was actress Elizabeth Gillies, from the television show Dynasty.

Nicole Scherzinger guessed Julianne Hough or Paris Hilton. Piggybacking off of Nicole’s guess, Ken Jeong wondered if the Kitty might be Nicole Richie.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?