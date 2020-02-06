Miss Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/5/2020

Who’s on the other side of that Miss Monster mask on Season 3 of The Masked Singer? There are guesses and clues being talked about, with most viewers having a pretty strong theory about who’s hiding inside that cute monster costume.

What do we know so far about Miss Monster? Continue reading below for some more answers.

This post is going to be updated live with the latest clues as the reality competition show airs.

Top Clues for Miss Monster

For her second clue package, Miss Monster revealed something royal about herself. “I’m happy that people loved my first performance even without knowing who I was. It felt so good. And now I can just focus on being an artist,” she said. “People say Miss Monster, Miss Monster, you can’t do it all. But why not try? You got to stand up for yourself in this dance. Tonight I want you to see that I’m like Mr. Monster: Capable of anything and full of love.”

For her second song, Miss Monster performed “Fancy” by Bobby Gentry.

One of the first things the panelists noticed was that her clue package paid homage to Titanic, recreating the scene where Jack Dawson draws Rose Dewitt Bukater on the couch. For her clue after her performance, Miss Monster said she was voted “Most likely to be in the presence of royalty.”

“That was epic. That was so good. I didn’t see that coming and I feel like I’m in the presence of an icon,” panelist Ken Jeong said. He went on to guess that the singer behind the mask was Celine Dion since she sang the theme song to Titanic and is French Canadian. The audience didnt’ agree and booed him.

“You’re obviously an amazing singer and someone whose been doing it her whole life,” guest panelist Jason Biggs added. He guessed that since she’s royalty, she could be Priscilla Presley.

McCarthy said Miss Monster was “maybe” Mary Wilson from the Supremes.

Tina is Miss Monster! https://t.co/eE3nPsnOHs — Melanie Carter (@Mellybelly387) February 6, 2020

In her first song, Miss Monster sang “Something To Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt.

In the clue package provided by Fox, host Nick Cannon was shocked when he found out the true identity of Miss Monster. “Season 3 is going to be lit!” the star says.

The first clue shows a can of hairspray, which led some of the panelist to think the clue could mean it has something to do wit the musical. The next clue was the No. 10, which is the number of Miss Monster’s locker. The final clue comes when Miss Monster talks about her love of the OG monster, T-Pain. She says he “rewrote his story.”

“When you become famous, people want you to act or look a certain way,” Miss Monster says in her video. “So I’m here to set the record straight just like my favorite creature in Season 1 did. The monster. He made me feel. He rewrote his story. It was fire and now this performer in pink wants to follow in his furry footsteps. But darlings, I’m nervous. Will you still love me without knowing my name?”

Top Guess

1. Chaka Khan

Despite not having an overwhelming amount of information, there’s not too many guesses when it comes to this creature. Most people have her pegged to be Chaka Khan. It’s her voice that has given it away to most viewers, and the few clues that have been given to fans make sense.

For one, Cannon was blown away when he discovered Khan’s identity. Since she’s a legendary R&B singer, that type of reaction makes sense. More, the No. 10 on her locker and the hairspray also resonate with Khan. She’s known for her big hair and she won 10 Grammys in her tenure as a performer.

Khan, known as the Queen of Funk, has sold more than 70 million records. She also has three solo gold albums and another four with Rufus.

As Gold Derby noted, when Miss Monster asks, “Will you still love me without knowing my name?” It could be a reference to Khan’s 1995 hit, “Will You Love,” which is one of her most famous songs.

For the T-Pain reference, it could be referencing when Khan gave him the BET best collaboration award in 2009.

2. Tina Turner

This fan theory isn’t as popular as others, but it probably would make Cannon’s jaw hit the floor if it were Tina Turner hiding behind the Miss Monster mask. And she’s certainly known for her big hair and big voice. As Good Housekeeping noted, it’s not exactly clear what the No. 10 would represent for Turner, except that it’s been nearly a decade since she retired from singing. Could The Masked Singer be her big comeback to the stage?

It would make sense with the T-Pain reference. T-Pain used to be best known for his auto-tune, but he used the show to “rewrite his story,” just as Miss Monster says in her clue package. Could this be Turner’s chance to show a different side of herself? There are some theories about this floating around on social media.

Bonus: Notable Mentions

Some other wild guesses are the Miss Monster could be Mary J. Blige, Lady Gaga, Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton and Missy Elliot.

