Paige DeSorbo’s New Boyfriend Is Perry Rahbar

Season four of Bravo’s Summer House premieres tonight, Feb 5, 2020, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Fans will be quick to realize that one of the main stars, Paige DeSorbo, has a new boyfriend.

As viewers know, Summer House follows a group of nine friends as they share a house in Montauk on summer weekends. The series is known mostly for the drama-filled romances and friendships.

While Paige and Carl got together some last season, they’ve both moved on by the beginning of season four. Carl was getting hot and heavy with Hannah by the beginning of the season, and Paige entered the summer already in a relationship with someone who’s not on the show.

Who Is Perry Rahbar?

So who is this new man in Paige’s life? His name is Perry Rahbar, and he’s the co-founder and Chief Financial Strategist at Everyday Hospitality. The company owns and operates Sauce Restaurant, Sauce Pizzeria, LES Pizza, and a cafe called Coco and Cru.

He often shares cute photos with Paige on social media, especially on his Instagram page. Most recently, he shared a photo of him and Paige cuddling on a boat. He captioned the photo “Happy Birthday @paige_desorbo !! You’re my favorite person, so lucky to have you in my life.”

Paige, likewise, takes to Instagram to share photos of her and her boyfriend. On November 22, 2019, she posted a chic black-and-white photo of the two together and also included birthday wishes to Perry.

“Today is my best friends birthday-everyone thinks he’s perfect and they would be correct. He makes me coffee every morning, plans every date, kisses me every time he leaves a room. He makes sure he always tells me he loves me and that my outfits are better than the next,” she writes.

She goes on to talk about his “negative traits,” saying he wakes her up at 5:30 every morning, is a neat freak and makes her pick her clothes off the floor. “I love you so much even when you annoy me. I can’t wait to celebrate your birthday all weekend while pretending it’s still my birthday.”

The Relationship Will Change Things in the House

Though cast members Paige and Carl did spend a lot of time together last summer, they didn’t actually ever start dating, and by the end of season 3, their will-they-won’t-they vibes were completely gone.

Carl told Page Six that he’s not jealous of Paige’s new relationship. That could be because he’s totally got a new thing going with someone else in the house, though.

“I’m honestly happy for her. She’s awesome. Perry is actually really, really cool. I totally approve,” he said.

Paige and Hannah will for sure be talking about Perry a lot, so we also have that to look forward to.

