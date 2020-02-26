Pearl Fernandez & Isauro Aguirre: Are They Still In Jail?

Pearl Fernandez and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre were charged with the murder and torture of Pearl’s son, Gabriel Fernandez. Gabriel was 8 years old on May 22, 2013, when he was brought to the hospital, gravely injured. He was pronounced brain dead and died two days later. Gabriel’s case is explored in the six-part Netflix series “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.”

Viewers just learning about the case might be wondering: where are Pearl Fernandez and Isauro Aguirre now?

Pearl Fernandez Is Serving a Life Sentence Without Parole At Chowchilla State Women’s Prison

According to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the State of California, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez is in Central California, in the Chowchilla State Women’s Prison. The 36-year-old was admitted on June 21, 2018. Her inmate record clearly indicates that she is serving a life sentence without parole.

Pearl Fernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on February 2018, saying her son’s killing was intentional and involved torture, as reported by the LA Times. Pleading guilty allowed Fernandez to avoid going to trial and risk receiving the death penalty.

The delays in the plea deal and the court case created tensions between Fernandez and her ex, Isauro Aguirre. In December 2014, ABC7 captured on video the moment Fernandez yelled at Aguirre in court.

Isauro Aguirre Received the Death Penalty & Is On Death Row at San Quentin

Unlike Pearl Fernandez, Isauro Aguirre did not take a plea deal and decided to go to trial. He was convicted of first-degree murder with the added circumstance of intentional murder by torture and received the death sentence. His lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Michael Sklar, said in sentencing court that the death sentence was “grossly disproportionate” with his culpability, the LA Times reported.

Aguirre is described as a large man, who his lawyer said might have a learning disability. The LA Times reported that for most of the trial, he would often be frowning and staring down at the table. The court heard that he worked as a caregiver for the elderly.

California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has Isauro Aguirre listed as an inmate at San Quentin State Prison. He is 39 years old and was admitted on June 13, 2018. His status is listed as condemned.

It is possible he could spend years, even decades on death row, ABC7 reported. Because of legal disputes in California over the death sentence, executions aren’t moving forward and most that have taken place in recent years occurred two decades or more after the original sentence.

This is the video of Judge George G. Lomeli reading out their sentences. He also gives an impassioned statement about the pair, saying he wishes they will wake up in the middle of the night, tortured with thoughts of their actions.

RAW VIDEO: Palmdale mom sentenced to life in prison, boyfriend to death in killing of boy | ABC7A Palmdale mother and her boyfriend were sentenced Thursday in the torture killing of her 8-year-old son, who was beaten and tortured until his death. FULL STORY: https://abc7.la/2M5XntC Don't forget to subscribe to our channel. Follow us for more! Facebook: http://abc7.la/2fAUSCp Twitter: http://abc7.la/1fb5GjS Instagram: https://abc7.la/2Kz2VMP 2018-06-07T18:06:11.000Z

READ NEXT: Pearl Fernandez, Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts