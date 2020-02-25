Does Peter Weber Have Sex With Anyone On ‘The Bachelor’ Overnight Dates?

It’s down to the Top 3 on Season 24 of The Bachelor which means Peter Weber is finally allowed to invite his ladies into the Fantasy Suites on Monday night. While this intimate portion of the show is par for the course, what’s new and incredibly awkward this year, producers have taken Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller, and shacked them up in the same house.

In every Bachelor or Bachelorette cycle prior, contestants had their own personal hotel suite during their 1-on-1 overnight dates. Now, Peter’s Top 3 ladies will be forced to hang out together before and after getting intimate with the man who famously had sex with Hannah Brown four times in a windmill during his Fantasy Suite date on The Bachelorette.

However, Madison, who is saving herself for marriage, makes it clear that to Peter that she won’t be able to continue on if he sleeps with the other women. Does she stick to her word? And does Peter abstain for her sake?

Peter Has Sex With At Least One Of His Top 3 Contestants

First Look – The BachelorWe did NOT see this coming. Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of The Bachelor, premiering January 6. 2019-11-26T01:39:37.000Z

The 28-year-old Delta pilot has not been shy in admitting he slept with at least one of his Top 3 contestants when the overnight dates taped back in November. In the promo released before the show even premiered, Peter is seen telling Madison, “I have been intimate. I can’t lie to you about that.”

Peter and Hannah Ann have chemistry, so it’s not surprising to learn they get intimate during their overnight date. The 23-year-old model already told Peter she’s in love with him, and Peter announced that he’s in love with all the women in his Top 3. What’s explicitly shared is whether or not Peter also has sex with Victoria F., although it seems likely that the answer is also yes.

As for Madison, there’s absolutely no chance she breaks her lifelong promise to God to have sex with Peter in the Fantasy Suite. If Peter and Madison ever have sex, it will be on their wedding night.

Peter Claims That He’s Trying To Keep His Sex Life Private In Order To Respect His Future Wife

“A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public,” Weber told People in December, referring to the magical night he shared with Hannah Brown last summer on The Bachelorette, which she openly discussed during the After The Final Rose special.

Peter insists, “My private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me. I understand that it came out… And I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past. Out of respect for hopefully my future wife that I want to find, we just need to move on.”

While that’s a nice sentiment to make, Peter chose to find love on the most popular reality dating show in America and thus, the idea he’ll be able to keep his personal life private is a foregone pipe dream.

