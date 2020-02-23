A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Dating Rumors Make Headlines

Rumors have swirled that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating after she split from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel at the beginning of the year. The two posed together on the red carpet British Fashion Awards in December and were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together in February, Cosmopolitan reported.

Last month, a source said Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seeing each other but it’s too soon to make things official—especially since she just broke up with her boyfriend of three years in January. “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun,” a source told The Sun in January via Cosmopolitan.

“They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” the insider added. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. [But] they’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

Dating Rumors About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Circulated For Years

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were first connected in 2013. He later went on to date Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, Tahiry Jose and Chanel Iman. Rihanna has been tied to Travis Scott, Drake and Chris Brown.

Rihanna hasn’t publicly commented on the rumors, though a source shot them down. Considering how private she was about her relationship about Jameel, it’s unlikely she would make a public statement.

“Rihanna is single,” an insider told E! News. “She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She’s wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

While Rihanna wasn’t going to speak on it, A$AP Rocky slammed the rumors when they first emerged in 2013. “I don’t even look at her like that. She’s sexy, but I’m good,” he reportedly said. “We just cool, that’s it. That’s just the homie.”

Rihanna and Jameel’s Families Reportedly Broke Them Up

Rihanna and Jameel broke up because of cultural differences, a source told Hollywood Life. “Rihanna and Hassan truly love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna’s image because of pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship,” the insider told the publication. “He was feeling it from his family, who think Rihanna is stunningly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more tame, reserved and demure.”

The person added: “The split is not something either of them really wanted, however, their relationship was becoming challenging.”

Two months before they broke up, Rihanna confirmed to Vogue that she was in an exclusive relationship. “Yeah, I’m dating,” she said in October. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

READ NEXT: ‘Rihanna Is Pregnant’ Trends on Twitter After Singer’s Red Carpet Comments