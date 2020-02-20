‘Star Trek: Picard’: Will Maddox Be Played by the Original TNG Actor?

Ever since Maddox was mentioned in the first episode of Star Trek: Picard, fans have been wondering if the original actor who played him on The Next Generation, Brian Brophy, would be reprising his role. Now we know the answer.

Maddox Is Not Played by the Original TNG Actor

No, Brian Brophy did not return to reprise his role as Maddox in Episode 5. Instead, that role went to John Ales.

John Ales has a long and successful history to his name. He’s currently starring as David Vaughn on Euphoria, a popular series on HBO. He plays main character Jules’ father and he’s a fan favorite.

His other credits include Runaways (Quinton the Great), All Rise, The Act, Fam, Sneaky Pete (Luka), White Famous, Preacher, Bosch (Andrew Holland), Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (Rehab for 20 episodes), Law & Order SVU, Longmire, Ray Donovan, Burn Notice, Major Crimes, Jan, NCIS, Medium, CSI, You Wish (Genie for 13 episodes in 1997-1998), Madman of the People (Dylan Buckner for 16 episodes in 1994-1995.)

The original TNG actor who played Maddox is Brian Brophy. It’s not clear why he wasn’t cast in the role, but he hasn’t appeared in anything since 2011 besides a short movie in 2014. Brophy is doing a lot though. He’s the director of theater at the California Institute of Technology and he’s a Fulbright scholar, Daily Star Trek News shared. Back in 2016, he even directed a musical parody of Star Trek at Caltech, so he hasn’t left Star Trek completely behind. You can watch the musical here.

Brophy’s past credits include roles on Impostor, A Day Without a Mexican, Picking Up the Pieces, Cradle Will Rock, Armageddon, Invasion, The Seller, Kiss the Girls, City of Industry, Profiler, White Man’s Burden, Virus, The Shawshank Redemption, At Ground Zero, The Larry Sanders Show, and more.

Brophy appeared on the TNG episode “The Measure of a Man.” He always wanted to continue Dr. Noonian Soong’s work. Soong created Data, Lore, and B4, (along with his own android wife) but no one has been able to duplicate what Soong did. At one point, Adm. Nakamura wanted to disassemble Data so he could reverse-engineer him. But Data believed doing so would not preserve his positronic brain.

Maddox ordered Data to be transferred to Maddox’s command on Starbase 173. Data resigned instead of complying, which Maddox challenged. Picard disagreed, asserting that Data met the definition of sentience and represented a new race. Duplicating him for forced labor would be slavery. Ultimately, Data was ruled sentient and given full rights.

Despite this, Data encouraged Maddox to continue his studies. He continued to correspond with Maddox, not holding a grudge against him.

In fact, Data told Maddox: “Continue your work. When you are ready, I will still be here. I find some of what you propose intriguing.”

One can only guess that Data played a role in helping Maddox be where he is today and create the androids who are viewed as Data’s daughter.