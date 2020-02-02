Free Rides on Super Bowl 2020 If You’ve Been Drinking: [Uber, Lyft, AAA]

There’s no reason to drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday 2020. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes for the day or even free rides. Check out the deals from Uber, Lyft, AAA, and more.

Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today for your Super Bowl outing. Keep in mind that when the Super Bowl ends, especially if you’re near the actual game, Uber will likely surge its prices during higher traffic times. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeApp is one option. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before peak traffic times or an hour or so after. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you:

NEWRIDER15: $5 off each of your first 3 trips

NEWRIDER16: $4 off each of your first 4 trips

NEWRIDER18: $3 off each of your first 6 trips

NEWRIDER25: $2.50 off each of your first 10 trips

AAA also offers free rides in numerous states, which are listed later in this article.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

Remember, even if there is Uber surge pricing, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DUI, impounded car prices, lost wages from being in jail, the cost of hiring an attorney, etc.

Lyft Codes

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful for new riders. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

LISBETH59320 – $10 off your next ride

Jeremiah32698 – Free ride

Tamara168767 – $15 off

LyftNow30B – 4 free rides

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times right after the Super Bowl, the ride may cost more than it typically does. But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Free AAA Rides

AAA is offering free Super Bowl rides from Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6 p.m. through Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6 a.m. for the states listed below. Call 855-2-TOW-2-Go or 855-286-9246 for the free rides.

Florida

Georgia

Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend ONLY)

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

North Dakota

Tennessee

Wisconsin

CBS Miami explains that you don’t have to be a AAA member to use the Tow to Go program. The ride home and tow is confidential too. You’ll be towed to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Call when you need the tow — you can’t schedule an appointment.

Other Free Rides

If you’re in the Bay Area, Sacramento, or Fresno areas of California, you can use a Drink and Alive program offered by Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen, and Lucey, East Bay Times reported. They’ll reimburse up to $15 a ride between 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday. Pay the driver and then you can submit a claim for a reimbursement at this webpage. You must be 21 or older, have a valid drivers license, and only one reimbursement is allowed per household and per PayPal address. Requests must be submitted by February 10 and your reimbursement will come via PayPal. These rides must be in the Bay Area area, San Jose, Oakland, Tri-Valley metro area, Fresno or Sacramento.

