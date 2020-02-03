Sydney Hightower Gets Her Solo Date With Peter Weber on ‘The Bachelor’

Sydney Hightower has quickly advanced through Season 24 of The Bachelor and is seemingly beginning to win Peter Weber’s heart. The gorgeous brunette stood out enough to score a one-on-one date with Weber on this week’s Episode 5, airing Monday, February 3, 2020. However, the one-on-one date has a pretty dramatic ending.

SPOILERS: Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happens

Hightower won the group date rose in Episode 2 of this season, after the women competed in a fashion show. Hightower has been upfront about her past and has opened up to Weber in a way that he seems to appreciate. She wants for everyone to know that she’s not a “typical Southern girl” because of her experience growing up biracial and how she used adversity to become a strong, independent woman. Hightower has made it a point to show that she is authentic, and her drive to showcase her genuine intentions has led to some drama with other women in the Bachelor Mansion.

Now that the women are jetting abroad to Costa Rica, Hightower has her chance at a one-on-one date with Weber. But, according to Reality Steve, she is sent home by the end of the episode.

(SPOILER): Per the press release from Monday that I linked to, there is a 2-on-1 date in Chile. That date is with Mykenna and Tammy and BOTH are sent home. Victoria P leaves earlier in the episode, so Sydney Hightower is the only one eliminated at the Chile rose ceremony. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 30, 2020

Let’s take a closer look at Hightower’s time on the show:

She’s Had Drama With Alayah Benavidez

Hightower was the first of the women to approach Bachelor Peter Weber with a concern about another contestant, and the contestant in question was Alayah Benavidez. Hightower’s concerns were about Benavidez’s intentions and reasons for being on the show, and Hightower was convinced that Benavidez was not pursuing Weber for the “right reasons.”

What ensued from Hightower’s revelation to Weber was a dramatic confrontation between Hightower and Benavidez. In previews of upcoming episodes, Benavidez is seen returning and approaching Weber, resulting in the Bachelor stating that he believes that he is being lied to by one of the remaining women. And the one who might be the woman in question? It may very well be Hightower, but we’ll just have to wait to see!

She Went To School With Hannah Brown

One of the most interesting facts about Sydney Hightower is that she is a former classmate of last season’s Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The two attended Tuscaloosa County High School together, although the extent of their acquaintanceship is unknown. Both women graduated in the same year.

Brown, who was the lead on the 2019 season of The Bachelorette, has made multiple appearances on Peter Weber’s season thus far. Her repeated cameos have caused many of the women in the Bachelor Mansion to become annoyed and worried that Brown may still have feelings for Weber. At Tuscaloosa County High School, Brown was Homecoming Queen and Vice President of her class.

The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

