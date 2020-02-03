The Robot on ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returned with season 3 on Sunday, February 2, right after the Super Bowl. Contestants in Group A performed during the hour-long episode, and fans got to see the Robot perform for the first time.

Here’s what we learned about the Robot during the premiere, and the best guesses for the Robot’s identity so far:

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Robot Clues

A preview teaser released ahead of the season 3 premiere gave viewers an initial hint about the Robot’s identity. In the video, The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon delivered the Robot costume to a cowboy wearing a Ram belt buckle and a black hat and gloves.

The Robot on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

After the first clue package for the Robot was shared, fans on Twitter were quick to give their initial guesses. Some guessed Billy Ray Cyrus, because of the cowboy reference in the season preview. Others guessed Simon Cowell.

