Hallmark’s ‘The Secret Ingredient’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Some of the best Hallmark movies are the cooking-themed films, and viewers get to enjoy a new one in February. Hallmark‘s February TV movie series continues with The Secret Ingredient, starring Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny, and Maneet Chauhan. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

The Secret Ingredient premieres Saturday, February 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on February 16 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m., Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., Feb. 25 at 4 p.m., March 8 at 6 p.m., March 13 at 4 p.m., and March 18 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Small-town baker, Kelly, gets a big surprise when she is invited to compete on a Valentine’s Day baking show in New York City – and an even bigger surprise when she runs into her ex-fiance.”

‘The Secret Ingredient’ Was Filmed in Canada

The Secret Ingredient was filmed in Canada, including Winnipeg, Manitoba, according to IMDb. Jenna Rae Cakes worked as baking consultants for the movie in Winnipeg.

They wrote on Facebook, in part: “Working with the entire crew was such a blast and we were all blown away at how each and every person plays such an integral role in seeing the movie come to life. From meetings with executives, Inferno Productions and the heads of all the departments, we really saw how no detail is overlooked and how passionate every single person working on the film was about their piece. There were countless moments where we would stand on set and be so in awe of seeing it all come together… As baking consultants, we worked closely with the amazing props team led by Alexis Labra to be sure all of the baking on the show looked real, offered scripting change suggestions for what would make sense in a kitchen and had the incredible opportunity to be on set to watch the magic unfold while directing the actors on what to do during the baking scenes. We also had the privilege of having our treats featured throughout the movie—including the show-stopping cakes for the Valentine’s Day baking show! We did a baking class with the leads @theerincahill and @therealbrendan_penny before shooting, and they were naturals! 🎂”

You can see their post with photos in the link below.

One of the cakes featured in the movie is the 4-Layer Honey Almond Cake. Jenna Rae Cakes gave away mini Honey Almond cupcakes on the day of the movie’s premiere in celebration. The bakery is displaying all the cakes that are in the show.

Want to make the Honey Almond cake? Hallmark posted the recipe here.

In their blog post, the bakery writes that their storefront on Academy road was too small for filming the movie, but they loved the shop’s aesthetic and treats, so they were hired as consultants. Their cakes and treats were featured in the movie too, including for the Valentine’s baking show. The bakery featured in the movie was part of a set, but they consulted throughout the process.

Another area that was part of the shooting was the Assiniboine Park Duck Pond in Winnipeg.

Depending on the time of year, this beautiful park is sometimes open for ice skating. It has a playground, a toboggan hill, cross-country skiing trails, a cafe, a zoo, and more.

Back in late November, movie producers were seeking high-end cars and extras for the movie.

Cahill shared this photo on Instagram while filming. She wrote: “This is just a fraction of what my breath looks like up here! It’s so cold, but I’m having a blast and am so thankful to be working with these wonderful people! Hope your December is beautiful so far!”

Meet The Cast for ‘The Secret Ingredient’

Erin Cahill stars as Kelly. In October 2019, Cahill starred in Hallmark’s Love, Fall & Order. She started her acting career in 2001 as Jen, the Pink Time Force Ranger in Power Rangers: Time Force. Since then, she’s starred in Red Widow, Saving Grace, Freeride, General Hospital, and guest-starred in Law & Order: Los Angeles, Monk, The Mentalist, CSI: NY, Greek, Supernatural, How I Met Your Mother, Sleepy Hollow, and more. She’s been in many TV movies too, including Delirium, Blue-Eyed Butcher, Modern Day Jesus, The Watcher, and more. In 2016 she was in Hallmark’s Sleigh Bells Ring. In 2018 she starred in Lifetime’s Hometown Christmas.

Brendan Penny stars as Andrew. He’s well known for his Vineyard series on Hallmark, including Valentine in the Vineyard. In November 2018, he starred on Hallmark’s movie Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe. His many previous credits include Chesapeake Shores (he plays lead Kevin O’Brien), Fifty Shades Freed (co-pilot Beighley), Magical Christmas Ornaments, A Dash of Love, Motive (Brian Lucas), On the Farm, Tis the Season for Love, The Gourmet Detective, Heavenly Match, The Runner (Josh, 11 episodes), True Heroines (Calvin), The Dark Corner (Brian Lucas), Ring of Fire, Supernatural, The Killing, Christmas Crash, The Assistants (Danny, 13 episodes), Stargate Atlantis (Todd the Wraith), Whistler (AJ Varland, 13 episodes), Kyle XY, The L Word, and much more. In April 2019 he starred in Easter Under Wraps for Hallmark.

Maneet Chauhan stars as Martin. She’s a chef and TV star, having served as the executive chef for well-known restaurants in New York and Chicago. She was also a judge on Chopped on the Food Network, appeared on Iron Chef, and more. Her many appearances include Today, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Chew, Home & Family, Chopped After Hours, Chopped Junior, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Cherissa Richards (Brenda)

Shannon Coast (Lori)

Amy Groening (Sara)

Gwynyth Walsh (Mrs. McKintyre)

Tom Anniko (Mr. McKintyre)

Chelsea Rankin (Dawn York)

Nan Fewchuck (Mrs. York)

Miriam Bernstein (Chef Georgie)

Adam Hurtig (Chef Abraham)

Aidan Moreno (Chef Collins)

Garth Merkeley (Limo Driver)

Dave Brown (Chef Francios)

Cheryl Soluk (Mrs. Francis)

Shannon Guile (Jennifer)

Paul Magel (Diner Owner)

Susan Loewen (Diane Crawford)

Ernie Pitts (Frank Wells)

Elena Howard-Scott (Miranda)

Daina Leitold (Charlotte)

Aaron Merke (Hot Dog Cart Vendor)

Erik Athavale (Floor Director)

Roo (George the Dog)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Matching Hearts Cast & Filming Location