TurboTax’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Has Us Dancing

If you feel like dancing, TurboTax has got you covered. Their 2020 Super Bowl commercial shows people doing a silly, knee-wobbling dance to a song about taxes. The extended version of the commercial above is over a minute long, while the actual commercial, which will air during the second quarter of the game, is 45-seconds.

Unlike a number of the other spots making their on-screen debut today, TurboTax’s ad doesn’t feature any celebrities– just everyday people doing everyday things as they dance to the tune of “All People Are Tax People.”

The commercial was created by Widen + Kenny Portland, who are headquartered in Oregan. The global creative company has eight offices across the globe, and has worked with companies like Bud Light, BMW, Coca Cola, Airbnb, Audi, Disney, Delta, Facebook, Fox, HP, Honda, and more. Their website reads, “We’re here to do the best work of our lives with inspiring clients. We make work that influences culture and builds business value.”

In a statement, Mary-Ann Somers, senior vice president at TurboTax’s parent company Intuit, said, “With the Super Bowl, we are creating a moment, at the height of tax season, to inspire and empower fans, and celebrate what unites us… We believe that people are capable of amazing things and, with the right tools and encouragement, they can do anything—including their taxes.”

The spot was directed by filmmaker and artist Calmatic, and the song comes from the minds of Walker Music. This marks TurboTax’s seventh appearance in the Super Bowl. Last year, their Super Bowl commercial starred RoboChild who wanted to grow up and become an accountant.

As AdWeek points out, the commercial does not “highlight any one of TurboTax’s tools in particular, but rather highlights several of the platform’s offerings, like its mobile app and on-demand tax experts.”

You Could Win $5,000 in Their New Sweepstakes

Head to the website for TurboTax, and you’ll learn that you could win $5,000 in their All People Are Tax People Sweepstakes.

How do you enter? All you’ve got to do is upload a video of your own dance to Twitter to Instagram using #W2Step. Make sure to tag @TurboTax and use both #W2Step and #Sweepstakes to enter. Learn more details here.

TurboTax broadcasts itself as Taxes Made Easy. The software was originally developed in the mid-1960s and has been a go-to for millions of Americans ever since.

It Costs $5.6 Million for a 30-Second Spot

This year, it costs companies $5.6 million for a 30-second commercial slot. And these commercials will be viewed by millions. That’s right– the Super Bowl draws in over 100 million viewers each year.

This year’s commercials feature a number of A-listers, from Chris Ross and Bryan Cranston to John Krasinski and Elen DeGeneres. And people are clearly excited to watch these ads– according to CBS News, Rocket Mortgage says their teasers have been viewed more than 6 million times already.

Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Be sure to tune in at 3:30pm PT, 6:30pm ET.

