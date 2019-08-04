Darcey and Tom on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Darcey and Tom, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, will be featured on season 3 of the spinoff series Before the 90 Days. The early stages of their relationship, including when they finally meet in person, will be highlighted on the newest season of the show, which airs Sunday, August 4 at 8/7c on TLC.

Darcey, 44, featured on an earlier season of Before the 90 Days when she was still with ex-fiance Jesse Meester. She is back again with a new foreign love – Tom, 39, a British businessman, who hails from the United Kingdom. The couple met four years ago (pre-Jesse), but never dated. Darcey is planning a trip to the U.K. to meet Tom in person and see if the two can make things work and begin their future together.

Here’s what we know about Darcey and Tom’s relationship:

She Says it Was a Feeling of ‘Fate’ When She First Met Tom & The Two Started Dating

The reality star recently spoke with People about her relationship with Tom and said she felt like it was “fate” that the two fell so quickly in love. She also says that she “feels like she’s in a fairy tale” during the promo for season 3, which can be viewed below.

“When I looked into his eyes, I just knew. I felt safe and protected,” she told People. “He just treated me with respect and like a princess. I felt more of a woman. It was a very beautiful, heartwarming feeling.”

“He’s got this wonderful softness about him that I love,” she added. “We learn a lot from each other. We don’t take anything away from each other’s personality, like, there’s something that we could add to each other in the relationship, so it’s been beautiful.”

Darcey also said that her two teenage daughters already approve of Tom, saying “they got to see us together and they saw me smile, and as long as I’m happy, they’re happy. They got along great with him. They knew mommy was in good hands.”

Darcey Claims Her Relationship With Jesse Was ‘Toxic’ & Says Tom Was Her ‘Rock’ During The Breakup

Darcey’s relationship with her Netherlands-based ex was tumultuous, and filled with heated confrontations and even a few police calls. According to People, the reality star claimed Tom was her “rock” during her breakup with Jesse and that she is happier than she’s ever been now that she’s with the British businessman.

“My past relationship was toxic,” the 44-year-old told People ahead of the season 3 premiere. “I learned about what I want in a relationship. I really dug in deep to love myself and I know that I deserve so much more.”

She told People that she is quite smitten with her “charming” new beau, and that the relationship has been “magical” so far.

Tom Thinks Darcey is ‘Too Emotional’ & He Struggled With Saying ‘I Love You’

Although the two lovebirds seem genuinely smitten with each other, there might be some trouble in paradise on the upcoming season of the show. During the promo above, Darcey tells Tom she loves him, and Tom says nothing in return and just looks uncomfortably back at the camera, so it looks like the couple might face some issues regarding the pace of their relationship throughout season 3.

Tom also says Darcey is more emotional than he expected. In the clip above, Darcey breaks down in tears, telling Tom that “nobody’s ever paid attention to me like that,” and Tom looks uncomfortable and says that he doesn’t find overly emotional women “particularly attractive” during a confessional.

It’s clear the two have some issues to work through on this season of the show, so fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Darcey and Tom on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 Cast Spoilers & Couples

