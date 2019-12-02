Darcey Silva & Tom Brooks Breakup Details: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, confirmed a split just a few short months ago. During the season 3 finale of Before the 90 Days, Brooks told Silva that he couldn’t give her the “time and love” she wants, and the two agreed to end their romantic relationship and remain friends instead.

Since then, both Silva and Brooks appear to have been involved with other people, and rumors have even surfaced that Silva may be filming a new season of 90 Day with a mystery man. TLC is airing a special on Silva’s love life tonight, titled “Darcey’s Continuing Journey,” so fans might be wondering where she is today, and why she and Brooks split to begin with.

Here’s what you need to know about Silva and Brooks’ breakup ahead of tonight’s special:

The Reality Stars Had a Rocky Relationship Throughout Their Season

Silva and Brooks had a rocky relationship throughout most of their season of 90 Day Fiance; Brooks struggled to tell Silva he loved her for the majority of the season, which caused Silva to constantly question his feelings for her. The two often bickered about how clingy and emotional Silva was, and she didn’t know where she stood with her British beau because of it.

During the season finale of Before the 90 Days, Silva was already back in the U.S. and the two were Face-Timing each other when Brooks dropped the bombshell that he didn’t think he could give her the “time and love” she needed from their relationship.

“I feel when I say to you ‘I’m in a business meeting, I’ll call you later,’ and I get 1500 text messages, that’s not you respecting me,” he tells her in the clip above. “If you ring me at 4 o’clock in the morning and then send me 50 messages, saying ‘what are you doing?’ … are you that girl? You can’t ring people at 5 a.m.,” he continues while Darcey protests. “There’s so much going off in terms of work, I feel like I can’t give this love and time you want.”

Silva Appeared to Confirm The Split Just Before the Finale Aired

Silva appeared to confirm a split from Brooks during an interview with Entertainment Tonight just ahead of the season finale, although she still tried to remain vague about their breakup. The reality star revealed to the publication that she doesn’t regret any of the choices she made while she was with Tom, and that she is still on her own journey to find love.

“You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see,” she tells ET in the clip above. “But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

She adds, “Tom’s gonna like, say maybe a little bit of what he wants to say, but you know what, in the end I have a real heart. I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I’m deserving of it. And I’m not here to be made for a fool, so we’ll see what happens.”

Both Reality Stars Have Been Spotted With New Partners Recently

Both Silva and Brooks have been spotted with new partners over the last several weeks; Brooks was spotted with a woman (who closely resembles Silva) while attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September, while Silva recently posted a now-deleted photo of a man who she referred to as “my love” on Instagram.

The photo above was posted on Frauded By TLC with the caption, “He was allegedly recently spotted at a cafe in Milan with this definitely-not-Darcey beauty and there was most definitely ass-grabbing involved.” A series of other photos were also posted by the site, which features the mystery woman spending time with Brooks’ mother and cuddling with Brooks on the steps of a building.

Meanwhile, rumors have surfaced that Silva is filming yet another season of 90 Day Fiance with a new man after she was spotted with a TLC crew in New York. According to the 90 Day Fiance News Instagram page, Silva recently posted a photo of a man named Michael who she called “my love.” The reality star also posted a video with her arm draped seductively over another tattooed arm, and captioned the clip “tattoos tell it all.” That video is still up on her page.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TLC to catch “Darcey’s Continuing Journey” and see how her love story plays out in the end. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

