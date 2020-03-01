90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 2 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The description for Episode 2, titled “Great Expectations,” reads, “Darcey decodes mixed messages from Tom. Ed packs gifts for his queen. Yolanda has a confusing conversation with Williams. Geoffrey begins his journey to Russia. Avery seeks her parents approval, and Lisa’s friends are concerned for her safety.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode will reintroduce former fan-favorite couple Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks as they continue to explore their relationship and determine if they can finally make things work. Meanwhile, Geoffrey heads to Russia to meet Varya in person, Ed prepares for his trip to the Philippines, Avery discusses her relationship with her family, and Yolanda starts to question Williams’ flight instructions.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Darcey & Tom Are Still Having Issues & Darcey Isn’t Sure Where She Stands With Him

After hot-and-cold behavior, Darcey isn't sure where her relationship with Tom stands! Follow their journey Sunday at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/NXrZ8EABec — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) February 29, 2020

The last we saw of Tom and Darcey, their relationship was left on rocky, uncertain terms, so this season fans will get a chance to see their relationship play out following Darcey’s tumultuous trip to England. It’s clear that things haven’t changed much; Darcey and Tom are still having issues in their relationship, and Darcey isn’t sure where she stands with him. She reveals in the clip above that Tom can’t seem to make up his mind on whether or not he wants to be with her.

“Things have been pretty up and down ever since I got back from visiting him in the UK,” Darcey says during a confessional. “One minute he says ‘I love you,’ he wants to see where this goes, he wants to come visit, and then the next minute he’s not interested. So at this point, I don’t think either one of us understands what we want, but as far as I know we’re still a couple.”

In another promo for tonight’s episode, she adds that she’s confused about where things are going, and tearfully tells the cameras that Tom didn’t text or call on her birthday. “I know long distance isn’t easy, but I just don’t understand what I’m doing wrong,” she tells the cameras. “Maybe I’m just being too needy.”

Ed Is Keeping a Secret From Rosemarie

There are a few details Ed hasn't shared with Rosemarie yet…#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/RFy8vDhBLH — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) February 28, 2020

Ed, who was introduced during the premiere episode of the show, is preparing to meet his Filipino girlfriend Rosemarie during tonight’s episode. In the clip above, one of Ed’s friends stops over while Ed is packing, and the reality star reveals that he’s been keeping a secret from Rose. As Ed explains that he is bringing over some gifts for Rose’s 4-year-old son Prince, he admits that Rose wants another child, but he isn’t so sure about starting a family.

“She already wants another child, she wants a girl,” Ed tells his friend. “And I haven’t told her this, I don’t want to tell her this, but I wanna get nipped.” He then tells the cameras that he’s been “keeping a few things from Rose. One is my height … I’m 4’11” not 5’2″, but there’s another thing, and that is, I don’t want anymore kids. I want to get a vasectomy but I don’t want to tell her. I’m already gonna take on a 4-year-old kid, but then have another child on top of that? It’s just overwhelming.”

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Cast Spoilers & Couples