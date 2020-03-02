VideoVideo related to musical theater performer abi rose stine competes on ‘american idol’ 2020-03-01T19:49:49-05:00

Tonight, American Idol will search for the reality show’s next star in Georgia, Wisconsin, and California. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will help determine who becomes the world’s next singing sensation when the show airs at 8pm ET/PT.

Actress and singer Abi Rose Stine will perform on tonight’s episode, which will last two hours. The recent grad is originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, but now lives in Los Angeles.

Here’s what you should know about her.

She Studied at AMDA

Stine studied at AMDA (The American Musical and Dramatic Academy), a private college conservatory in New York City and Los Angeles.

Her Backstage profile lists singing, dance, music, and musical theater as her professional skills.

The profile also reveals that she received an award from her high school in Nebraska for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in July 2016.

Stine isn’t the youngest artist competing tonight. Another young woman, Kimmy Gabriela, who is a senior at George Jenkins High School, will also be performing. Gabriela is 17-years-old and hails from Lakeland, Florida. Clearly, her career has already started to take off– she has garnered over 100,000 followers even before her Idol premiere.

She Is Passionate About the Environment

One look at Stine’s Facebook page makes it clear that she is passionate about the environment.

Facebook shows her as recently attending a climate strike in her home state of Nebraska. And on December 7, she posted an ABC article titled, “Los Angeles high school students walk out of class for climate strike.”

Stine’s Instagram also links to The Climate Mobilization website.

Tonight marks the third episode on the 18th season of the show, and at least 15 musicians will be showcased. As usual, the series host is Ryan Seacrest, and as fans are well aware, those who win American Idol go on to find great success. Tonight’s episode synopsis reads, “This week’s episode sees a determined hopeful defy the odds for a chance to audition in front of the judges, resulting in an “American Idol” first. Then, a fan favorite from season one returns for another chance to wow the judges, while another hopeful’s great-grandmother fulfills her lifelong dream of meeting Lionel Richie.”

Laine Hardy, last season’s winner, recently spoke to Hollywood Life about his experience winning American Idol. He shared, “I wouldn’t think like two years ago I wouldn’t be here right now, you know? It’s pretty crazy. Every day I wake up, I think about it, and it’s just unreal.”

Asked specifically about the transition after his big win, he said, “It was weird. It was like it’s fast, and then before you know it, it’s already over, you know?,” he said. “So it just happened really quick, it was like a jolt kind of.”

Laine tells those singers attempting to follow in his footsteps, “The advice I would have for the next winner would be just stay calm, don’t freak out, just know everything’s going to be okay.”

Be sure to tune into American Idol airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

