‘American Idol’ 2020 Auditions Schedule: Episode 4 Time & Channel

ABC’s American Idol airs its fourth episode of auditions this week. The show is on its third season on ABC but the 18th overall. Season 18, Episode 4 of Idol airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is two hours long.

Three-season judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie toured around the country with the American Idol crew to find the best singers and contestants to send to Hollywood for the upcoming season.

On tonight’s episode, the judges will see auditions in Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon. According to the episode synopsis, a couple will win over the judges with their own version of “Shallow,” and later the judges will meet one Hawaiian hopeful who confuses the judges for other pop-culture icons.

Who is Performing on Episode Four?

Episode four will feature many talented performers and some stand-out acts. If they keep with the same tune of previous audition episodes this season, at least one act will be returning from a previous season.

Here’s everyone performing on Season 18, Episode 4 of American Idol:

Devon Alexander

Faith Becnel

Lou Dawg

Danny La Rota

Zach Dobbins

Jimmy Levy

Kat Luna and Alejandro Garrido

Ren Patrick

Marna Michele

Tavia

Makayla Phillips

Sophia Wackerman

Olivia Ximines

Devon Alexander is a community youth educator with the Center for a Non-Violent Community, where he has been working since 2014. He has covers available to listen to on Soundcloud and will be releasing more music sometime in 2020. He is 23 years old.

Olivia Ximines is a 16-year-old member of a dance team at Orange Vista High School. She was named Homecoming princess last fall and sang the national anthem at a March of Dimes benefit. She has also performed the national anthem at the 2018 Riverside County State of Education Address.

‘American Idol’ 2020 TV Schedule

There are only two weeks left of audition episodes including this weeks’ episode. That means this week we get Season 18, Episode 4 (auditions,) and next week we will see the last of the audition episodes. That one will air on March 15, 2020.

After Auditions are over, American Idol will go to two nights a week after that in order to finish the season by the end of April since the season of The Bachelor finishes up this coming week. The first episode of Idol’s Hollywood Week will air on Monday, March 16. It will be a two-hour episode.

After that, the top 40 should be announced sometime around March 22. The Showcase Round will begin either on or around March 23 where the top 40 will perform. At that point, once the top 20 are announced, Idol will move to live-voting, which means the pre-taped episodes will be done airing.

Live voting will start around March 23 or possibly the week going into Sunday, March 29. It’s likely that the live finals will take place sometime in early or mid-April, but the schedule has yet to officially be announced.

Tune in to American Idol at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to watch the auditions unfold and see which of the hopefuls get Golden Tickets to make their way to Hollywood.

