‘American Idol’ 2020 TV Schedule: Fans Wonder if Live Shows Will Be Canceled

American Idol returns with an all-new episode on Sunday night, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are worried that this might be the last episode for a while. On the COVID-19 front, there is both good news and bad news for American Idol staff, contestants, and at-home viewers.

On March 15, the reality competition series’ wraps up its final round of open call auditions, which was pre-taped in Fall 2019. Hosted Ryan Seacrest, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan will sort through and vote on this last batch of contestants that are hoping to receive Golden Tickets to Los Angeles.

Hollywood Week begins airing on Monday, March 16, which was also pre-taped. Hollywood Week episodes continue to air on Sunday, March 22, and Monday, March 23, which means American Idol has new episodes set to air throughout the rest of the month. It will continue to keep its Sunday and Monday time slots on ABC at 8 p.m. ET until the live shows kick off in April.

The Semi-Finals round of the competition starts on Sunday, March 29, and continues through April 6, during which time the show’s contestants widdle down from the Top 20 to the Top 10. It’s the following week for which due to coronavirus, depending on the current state of the nation, remains entirely in flux.

Coronavirus Will Not Effect Season 18 of ‘American Idol’ Until Possibly April 12

On Sunday, April 12, the Finals Live Coast to Coast episodes are scheduled to kick off. What’s really exciting about these live two-hour episodes is ABC airs them live on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET and West Coast at 5 p.m. PT. What’s worrisome about these episodes, is that they are taped in front of a live audience in Hollywood, in a packed theatre.

The live audience episodes of Idol are taped at CBS Television City, which is located in West Hollywood, California. Considering California Governor Newsom announced on March 15 that there have been six coronavirus related deaths in the state, with 335 confirmed positive test results, he enacted further precautionary methods for residents.

Governor @GavinNewsom and state health officials provide an update on the state’s response to #COVIDー19. https://t.co/XfeGbgdA2F — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 15, 2020

For California, which is the fifth-largest state in the U.S., Governor Newsome advocated the shut down of all bars and restaurants. He previously issued guidance against large gatherings, while all sporting events and schools were canceled until further notice.

During this stressful time period, another popular reality competition show, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which was filming in Los Angeles, at first made the decision to keep taping episodes but without a live audience. A few days later, following the news of judge Heidi Klum feeling too ill to work, AGT shut down production until further notice.

If coronavirus continues to exponentially spread throughout Los Angeles in early April, it’s likely assured that Idol will have no choice but to do the same.

Numerous ABC Shows Have Already Halted Production, Including ‘The Bachelorette’

The threat of COVID-19 is being taken very seriously by Hollywood, and within the past week, numerous shows, both scripted and reality have halted production.

ABC series such as Grey’s Anatomy and the network’s reality show juggernaut, The Bachelorette, have postponed filming, as did their late-night series, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. ABC’s soap opera General Hospital shuts down on March 16.

READ NEXT: Daniel Goldman Has Coronavirus: Impeachment Lawyer Blasts Trump Over Testing